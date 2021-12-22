Grant County has reported a decrease in positive COVID cases for the week, but health officials are still concerned about the near future.
On Wednesday, 33 additional positive cases and 4 deaths were reported as a result of COVID, bringing the total to 14,024 positive cases and 269 deaths in Grant County according to the Health Department.
Commissioner Mark Bardsley cited that the average number of positive cases per day in previous weeks reached a high in the 90s, but this week showed an average in the 40s so far.
Health officials are still concerned about the next five to six weeks and will be closely monitoring the number of cases and severity of the symptoms.
“Hopefully that trend continues. Obviously, we really do hope for that,” said Jackson. “Odds are that it won’t.”
According to health officials, the current COVID trends are reflective of the numbers reported in December of 2020 with the introduction of new variants.
“The prediction right now is not good for the next five to six weeks,” said Jackson. “They’re predicting just like we saw last year honestly. This would be the time period that we would see an increase in cases along with flu and all the other seasonal issues we have to deal with.”
This comparison prompted Jackson to stress that the community will need to take preventative measures and action to stop the spread of COVID as the virus is currently in our community and cannot be eliminated easily.
“As commissioner Bardsley likes to say, ‘It’s past time to prepare,’” said Jackson. “We truly are past that point and we need to do all we can to stay healthy and stay out of the hospital.”
Hospitalization rates are higher this year than last year during the month of December, which caused concerns for health officials as they continued to encourage the community to avoid the emergency room unless emergency help is needed. This recommendation is due to the hospital staff shortage and staff exhaustion due to the pandemic among other reasons.
“If you don’t have it, (the emergency room) is a great place to catch it,” said Jackson.
Jackson stated that symptoms of the new omicron virus may showcase milder symptoms than the delta variant, but the increased number of cases places strain on hospitals and healthcare providers. Jackson cited that COVID patients have been staying in hospitals for an average of three to four days this month, which is higher than the average of two to three days in early autumn of this year.
Indiana has requested funding from the federal government to help hospitals in need and was recently approved for the funding. Federal government will also be issuing over a billion at-home rapid tests to be distributed across the nation according to Bardsley.
Health officials addressed concerns that at-home tests would skew reporting numbers as some positive tests may never be assessed by personal healthcare physicians and reported.
“Most likely, the at-home tests are not going to be reporting unless they’re positive and then they will ask for assistance or direction from their physician or a medical authority,” said Bardsley. “It is going to be advantageous for every home and every individual. The more we know and the quicker we know it, the better it is for our community.”
Bardsley stated that the at-home tests could open a door that would allow for immediate testing, less contact, and a safer route of dealing with positive cases.
