Most agencies and organizations are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Grant County Jail is no different.
Jail Commander Kevin Carmichael said he’s working with the county courts and judges to release eligible inmates in order to help the jail be better prepared for the pandemic, as there are only seven single-person cells in the facility.
He said he provided the courts with a list of 30 inmates who could be good candidates for release earlier this week. The judges approved six of those inmates for release as of Wednesday, according to Carmichael.
While the reason for these releases is new, Carmichael said the act of releasing inmates is not.
“We’re always releasing people just as we’re always getting people in,” he said.
Releasing more inmates will help open those single cells in case an inmate tests positive for the virus and needs to be quarantined, Carmichael said.
According to Carmichael, those eligible for release are low-level offenders who officials feel can safely reenter the public and keep up with their court proceedings.
“We don’t want to let someone out that’s dangerous, but we want to give some people the opportunity to follow those guidelines,” Carmichael said.
This response is not exclusive to Grant County.
A letter from the State of Indiana, signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, Chief Justice Loretta Rush, Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston encouraged local agencies to work together to try to safely release low-risk, non-violent inmates during the pandemic.
“... While Indiana’s sheriffs have a duty to provide medical care to those in their custody, the resources and ability to treat and quarantine infected individuals are often limited and more difficult,” the letter states. “This is not a question of being soft on crime or criminals, but rather it’s a matter of need in a time of widespread public health emergency…”
Grant County Circuit Court Judge Mark Spitzer said the county judges go through a vetting process when looking at whether to release candidates.
“This is not something that is unique from the standpoint of using a limited resource. The jail is a limited resource,” Spitzer said. “You want to be prudent about whether or not that person is a good candidate for release.”
Spitzer said the judges consider things like a person’s offense, criminal history, additional holds or charges and more when approving or denying their release.
Along with releasing some inmates, both the jail and the courthouse are taking additional precautions to help protect people against the virus.
Carmichael said jail staff are encouraging inmates to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
He said they’ve also created additional screening questions for those being booked into jail, designed to help determine whether or not an individual might be more likely to test positive for the virus.
“We are required to stay open, but we’ve really had to look at all aspects of how we do business,” Spitzer said.
Spitzer said the courts are utilizing technology more, adjusting their dockets to limit potential exposure and monitoring the number of people in the courts to help maintain physical distance.
