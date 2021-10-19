Families of deceased veterans may need to apply directly for funeral reimbursement benefits offered by the county, according to discussions at this week's commissioner's meeting.
The commissioners discussed the amending the amount paid to veteran families and the terminology used in the policy regarding the veteran burial fund Monday with plans to take action at a later date.
The first part of the proposal outlined the wording "interested party" in the original documents that allowed for any entity that has interest in the veteran to claim the $500 and utilize it for expenditures. Normally, this meant that the funeral homes would claim the money first which would bar any family members from making a claim.
“As we talked about in the first or second meeting, either the spouse or immediate family member should claim it since you raised it to $500,” said Veteran Service Officer Brad Hodson. “On this (current policy) it just says ‘interested party’ or ‘interested person.’ Basically, whoever files the claim first and has interest in it can claim the $500 first.”
According to Hodson, altering the wording to specifically require the claimant to be a spouse or immediate family member would prohibit funeral homes to make the claim instead of the family members. He said this would allow for better budgeting for the loved ones of the deceased.
The commissioners ruled that the wording will be reevaluated and placed for approval in the coming days as long as they receive all of the information surrounding the proposal. No change was made yet as of Monday.
Commissioner Mark Bardsley said he would like to redefine the interested person language because there are sometimes disputes about who handles the estate. He spoke about issues where divorced individuals are still listed on certain public documents that they shouldn't be on.
“I think we need to get a little bit more specific on that point,” Bardsley said.
The payout fund consisted of $18,000 for the past three years, averaging at $13,000 of the fund being utilized every year. The commissioners decided to postpone the decision of possibly reducing the reimbursement from $500 to $100 and the payout fund as a whole until Nov. 1 to allow for more discussion about the budget and the necessity of reducing the fund.
Bardsley highlighted the idea of a compromise on the reduction of the reimbursement amount, possibly resulting in a reduction of only a few hundred dollars instead of $400, but could not guarantee that the fund will not be reduced to better reflect the allotted amount in the upcoming budget.
