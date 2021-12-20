Threat of the omicron variant in the face of already increasing COVID cases is a serious cause for concern, according to local health officials.
Grant County Emergency Management director Bob Jackson highlighted the rising number of COVID cases in the county and stressed the further increase in cases expected during the holiday season.
“I wish I had better news prior to the holiday, but I do not. It’s rather dire actually,” said Jackson. “The number of cases is up. The prediction for the next five or six weeks is that that will increase.”
The omicron variant was identified in Indiana on Dec. 9, but officials have yet to confirm any positive cases of omicron in Grant County. However, Grant County public health officer Dr. David Moore expects that the variant will be identified in the county in the near future.
“Omicron is in Indiana for sure, but Grant County it’s not for sure yet,” Moore said. “The dominant strain that the health department is getting is still delta. (Omicron) promises that at some point it will become a big factor, but for right now it’s still delta that we are dealing with here.”
An estimated 40 percent of hospitals across Indiana are at capacity or above capacity, according to Jackson. He stated that the omicron variant does not appear to be as severe as the delta variant experienced this year, but the omicron variant will still place additional strain on hospitals.
The state of Indiana has requested federal aid to support the hospitals and their staff, but no funding has been received as of Monday morning according to Jackson. Staffing and staff morale have been an issue due to the surplus of COVID patients and the fact that COVID patients stay in hospitals statistically longer than other patients according to Moore.
“We are shuffling around beds. They’re having management work on the wards and work overtime because we simply don’t have the staff to do it,” said Moore. “When you get a COVID patient, it’s like getting two or three of the other patients that move through the hospital system.”
Moore recommended that community members avoid visiting individuals who are high-risk for contracting and having complications with COVID, especially with the new variant that is in the early stages of research. Moore stated that if individuals are required to see high-risk patients and are not vaccinated, tests should be taken before every visit and masks should be worn.
Commissioner Mark Bardsley asserted that the next few weeks will require action by health officials to protect the community, and Moore stressed that every official is working to strike the balance between safety and allowing the community to live normally.
“We’re going to have five to six more weeks of very intense action with people going to the hospitals and people going to their doctors,” said Bardsley. “Even if it’s an onslaught of the omicron, we’re going to have really tough symptoms even though they’ll be less severe.”
Moore stressed that the COVID variants are causing health officials to continuously react in different ways to combat the new symptoms, dangers and infection rates.
“This is not a made-up thing. It is real. We’re working together to do our best to keep people healthy and happy,” said Moore. “The face of COVID is changing and changing and changing. Delta looks different than the variant before. Omicron is going to have different symptoms and infectivity.”
Jackson and Bardsley encouraged the community to prepare for the increasing numbers and the possibility of omicron entering Grant County. Jackson recommended the community to garner supplies and receive vaccinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.