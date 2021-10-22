Grant County Council ruled to revisit warranty requests for security cameras at the council meeting on Wednesday evening.
Alongside Sheriff’s Department officials, Commissioner Mark Bardsley stood before the county council to request approval on a warranty for security cameras in the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
Stanley Security Solutions, a security company from Fishers, supplied the sheriff’s department with surveillance cameras and other measures to maintain the security at the department
Sheriff Reggie Nevels praised Stanley’s for its proficiency in security systems compared to earlier security companies the county has employed in the past. Although, Nevels expressed concern about the expired warranty, highlighting the suddenness of the notification and the lack of a shorter contract.
“We had to call (Stanley’s) approximately two times when we first got the system, and like Mr. McWhirt stated, we were very, very disappointed in them,” said Nevels. “They said, ‘Your warranties about to run out, what are you going to do?’”
Bardsley requested that the council appropriates $54,000 to cover a new three-year warranty for a $162,000 security system recently installed at the Sheriff’s Department since the 1-year warranty expired soon after installation was completed.
Due to technology failure during the downtime between the expiration and the proposal, Grant County Auditor Jim McWhirt has already spent $20,000 to maintain the security system, which would have been covered by the three-year warranty if it was approved beforehand.
Nevels expressed concern with the lack of warranty due to legal and safety concerns at the department in terms of transfers and other surveillance video that could impact safety.
“If anybody knows the history of Stanley’s, they’re one of the best out there. However, I heard Mr. Elliott talked earlier, we have worked with them with what they’ve recommended, and we have bought some cameras regarding security where inmates are transferred from the jail to the courthouse,” said Nevels. “There’s been a lot of issues there. That’s why we have additional cameras pointing toward the courthouse.”
Council understood the concerns expressed by Nevels, but proposed to IT Director Marcus Elliott that the IT Department could oversee any repairs that were required, possibly even implementing a new job in the IT Department specifically to care for security technology concerns at the jail.
Nevels highlighted concerns with the flexibility of employing a new information technologist as technology may fail outside of office hours, resulting in system failures throughout the night, while Stanley’s is able to fix issues remotely at any time through the warranty.
Council raised questions and concerns about the difference in spending practices, attributing some apprehensiveness in approving the warranty to citizen concerns about overspending on less cost-efficient projects.
“This is part of what I hear from citizens about wasteful government spending. This comes into that line. This is why citizens become frustrated,” said county councilman Mike Scott. “I hate to ask you to do more research into it, but I would welcome the information.”
Payments would be made per year, meaning the warranty would total around $162,000 by the end of its contract, which sparked the council’s concerns that buying a new system in three years would be more cost efficient than paying the warranty for repairs.
Officials were uncertain whether the $54,000 warranty would expire in December if payments are per calendar year or whether it would extend to October 2022 if payments are per 12-month period.
Bardsley, McWhirt, and Nevels assured the council that the warranty would likely cover more than the expenses incurred from repairs, saving the county money in those three years despite its high cost.
Council decided to revisit the request for the warranty in 2022 after parties garner new information that details whether the payment is per calendar year or for a twelve-month period. No warranty is in place as of Wednesday night, meaning any repairs must be paid per case.
