Commissioners ruled to postpone the reappointment of two health board members due to hesitancy from one commissioner and a lack of discussion.
In a meeting on Monday, commissioners agreed unanimously to reappoint numerous county officials, excluding health board members Brandy Swanner and Barbara Ihrke.
Commissioner Mike Burton immediately made a motion to reappoint Swanner and Ihrke, but silence followed from commissioners Mark Bardsley and Ron Mowery. Bardsley explained the hesitation was a result of a lack of discussion on the health board reappointments.
“This was an item we had for discussion. There are times where we can move our appointees or our recommendation through quickly. The commissioners really hadn’t had the opportunity to make a discussion,” said Bardsley. “These are political appointments. They’re being made, and they’re not elected positions. So, we want to make sure we discuss it and have faith in these individuals, which we do.”
During the meeting, Mowery gave a different reasoning for the hesitation, citing that the reappointments should be halted due to his official perspective.
“In all candor, I have reservations for Barb Ihrke right now,” said Mowery.
Bardsley commented that Mowery’s hesitation for Ihrke’s reappointment may be due to disagreements in policy and perspective rather than a character or personal evaluation, but his reasoning will be discussed at length at a later date with the commissioners.
“Boards don’t always have the same opinion as the people that appoint them, and there may be some challenges there. I know that we need diverse opinions and perspectives to make proper decisions,” said Bardsley. “I really can’t answer for Ron, but that’s kind of my vantage point.”
Bardsley recommended that both members be reappointed at the same time to maintain the varying perspectives they bring to the board and county, so the hesitation for Ihrke’s reappointment caused Swanner’s to be postponed as well.
“I think that they present themselves as a team covering two varying viewpoints,” said Bardsley. “We can discuss it. We can vote it. We can hold off and bring it back at the beginning of the year, but we will probably need to make appointments at the beginning of the year.”
Bardsley expressed that Swanner and Ihrke pose two vastly different viewpoints for the health board as Swanner is involved with health and sanitation while Ihrke has an extensive background in the nursing sector.
Swanner previously worked for the health department in the environmental division before becoming a member of the health board. Swanner stated that Ihrke was serving on the board during her time at the health department and the two have a detailed history of working together.
"Barb's a well-educated woman. She's been in a lot of different places and doing missionary trips and such. Her and I have worked closely on a number of issues in the community," said Swanner. "She brings a unique view. I don't know who we could replace her with that would bring the same wealth of knowledge to the table."
Swanner said she strives to aid the community through her work with the health board and is willing to serve another term. Swanner expressed her understanding for further discussion by the commissioners.
"I really care about the community. I was born and raised in Grant County," said Swanner. "This is my home. This is my community. I would really like to continue serving on the health board. I think I bring a lot to the table, and I'd like to continue serving on it."
Bardsley explained that the county council’s new method of requesting applications for appointed positions has not been adopted by the commissioners, so the commissioners have the authority to appoint and reappoint individuals with recommendations from the officials themselves.
“We do our vetting in a little bit different way than the council,” said Bardsley. “As elected officials, they have the right to work their way and we have the right to work our way.”
If reappointed, Swanner stated that she plans to shift the conversation from COVID to mental health issues that are prevalent in Grant County, but she commented that COVID will likely still be a prevalent topic of discussion for the board in the future.
Commissioners agreed to postpone the reappointments for Swanner and Ihrke until the commissioner’s meeting on Jan. 3 to allow for further discussion about the two nominees.
“We just do our best to review and then make decisions,” said Bardsley.
The commissioners reappointed numerous county officials such as IT director Marcus Elliott, central dispatch director Kevin Hicks, highway superintendent David White, EMA director Bob Jackson, county HR administrator Justin Saathoff and more.
