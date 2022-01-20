County council tabled a proposal for courthouse repairs after lengthy debate.
Representatives from Ameresco stood before the council Wednesday evening to discuss the pricing for the upcoming courthouse repairs. While the pricing has been developed over the past few months, a few of the councilmen raised questions regarding the technique and materials being used by the contractors.
Ameresco senior project developer Brad Driver submitted the proposal for the courthouse repairs to the council, including cost of materials and labor and a timeline. The project is estimated to cost $2.2 million in total with contractors receiving 10 percent of the total cost for labor.
The project is similar in conception to work Ameresco completed at the juvenile detention center (D-Home) recently with some modifications to specify it to the courthouse.
Ameresco engineer Garyne Evans spoke on the differences in the work between the courthouse and D-Home. Evans stated that work may be slightly different as a gravity drain was identified in the courthouse that will allow for easier routing of the water to the streets while Ameresco was tasked with installing a sump system in D-Home for the same benefits.
Chuck’s Sewer & Drain Plumbing Contractor owner and councilman Chuck Poling raised questions regarding the planned course of action due to his prior experiences with other options.
Poling recommended that Ameresco use a filler typically utilized for road construction instead of building a perimeter wall and utilizing concrete to save money. Poling also recommended Ameresco to build the ground up an inch to allow for the runoff to flow away from the building properly without the need for an entirely new water system to be installed.
“That’s way too much money. $2.3 million is way too much money for what you guys are asking to do,” said Poling. “It’s way too much work – way too much unnecessary work.”
Driver deferred the questions to Gas City engineer Jason Miller who spoke on the logistics behind the proposed work versus Polings recommendations.
Miller recognized that the fill recommended by Poling is a possibility that could be explored further by Ameresco. However, Miller raised further concern regarding the ground elevation as the ground would then rise above the floor level of the courthouse in certain areas which would possibly trap some water against the foundation.
Throughout the conversation, Poling raised concerns about Ameresco’s lack of guarantee on the success of the project. Miller counteracted the concerns by stating that success is never a guarantee in any area of construction.
Driver expressed that Poling’s recommendations would be evaluated by Ameresco’s structural engineers and a report will be filed in the near future that will be presented to the council for approval.
Ameresco further addressed the pricing of the project by breaking down the interior work to repair the courts affected by the busted coil in late 2021 versus the exterior work with the water system. The emergency declaration for courthouse repairs issued in 2021 covers the interior work specifically.
“Interior work is not the price tag. Interior work is not that big of a cost. It’s time. It’s coordination issues and trying to keep the juvenile court area open,” said Driver. “That’s not the major part of the project. It’s just the outside and being able to get everything done.”
Councilman Mike Scott summarized the concerns of the councilmen by stating that the repairs consistently needed for the older building in the county are becoming a monetary issue.
“It’s no secret that I’ve had concerns over the past how many years that we continue to have to pay more money for work that we paid money to be done originally,” said Scott. “I’d hate to think the amount of money this is costing Grant County taxpayers.”
Scott continued by stating that the lack of a guarantee and the emphasis on failed projects in the past by previous contractors is a concern for the county’s finances in the near future.
“I hear two things. I hear that we have a current problem we need to face. I also hear that we have once again failed work in the past that’s coming back to make us spend more money,” said Scott. “I don’t know how many more bandaids we can continue to put on it. I don’t how many $2.2 million projects we can afford to patch up what we thought was being done in the past.”
Driver stressed that Ameresco has been a partner for the county since 2012 and has a lengthy history of successful projects. Driver emphasized that Ameresco does not take the funds given to it and leave without addressing possible failures in construction.
Councilman Shane Middlesworth reflected the thoughts of the other councilmen and stated that the county may need to reevaluate how construction and repairs are assessed.
“After serving two terms on this council, I’ve been a part of building upgrades and different things. I’ve kind of come to the conclusion of a couple different things,” said Middlesworth. “One, we’re pretty good at hiring consultants who tell us what to do. Two, we’re pretty good at spending money on old buildings. That’s what we’ve been doing. I think it’s time to reevaluate the process.”
Council alongside auditor Jim McWhirt decided to reassess the proposal from Ameresco as well as the process for updating historic buildings in the county due to the consistent and increasing issues.
