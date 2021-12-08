Area Plan Commission (APC) is hosting a solar energy ordinance workshop at the Grant County fairgrounds on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) recommendations and hear public input.
BZA was tasked with composing a list of recommendations for the APC to discuss before drafting a solar ordinance that will be placed in front of the county commissioners for approval.
One topic of discussion was of the guarantee that solar panels for the project would not be built using slave labor in any capacity. Government officials have expressed concern that some foreign companies may be utilizing such labor for lower rates according to BZA.
“Senator Jim Banks has let it be known that he’s concerned that where a lot of these solar panels are being built is in the Province of China that has enslaved Uyghur Muslims possibly making these panels,” said BZA chaplain Ed Hartman. “I think it’s in our own best interest if we consider adding something that says we want panels that were produced with non-slave labor. We want that guarantee.”
Setbacks continue to be another highly debated topic for the solar ordinance. Currently, the setback from a dwelling is only 250 feet. The definition of “dwelling” in the documentation refers to a house. Thus, the solar panels are required to be built 250 feet from the house on the property and not the property line, which was a cause for concern for the public.
BZA highlighted Adams County, which has instituted a 1,450 foot setback to protect property owners from having the property line loophole exploited. BZA and APC have already discussed increasing the current setback to 1,000 feet, but public input may cause reconsideration.
BZA will also be recommending to the APC that a property value guarantee that is acceptable to the county will be introduced with the ordinance to protect against property value decreases within one mile of the project.
“I know that there are studies out there that say the detrimental effect to property values is minimal, and there are ones out there that say it is not and it can be rather substantial,” said Hartman. “We don’t actually know, but we kinda feel that if you’re real close to a solar panel 250 feet from your house, there’s going to be an impact to your property.”
A decommissioning plan was also discussed for 30 years in the future after the project is completed. The plan regulates the decommission of the solar panels and requires that the panels are recycled rather than placed in a dumpsite. According to BZA, at least one company is currently using this method of recycling old panels into new panels, and BZA anticipates that more companies will use this method in the future.
BZA voted to pass their recommendations, including those stated in the meeting, to the APC for further discussion at the workshop with input from all county departments involved in the process, energy companies and the public.
New recommendations will be noted by the APC and it will begin the draft for the solar ordinance that will be sent to the commissioners. Once drafted, APC will hold a public hearing for further discussion and complaints.
Previous meetings and solar energy ordinance workshops are available on the “Grant County Government” YouTube channel for review.
