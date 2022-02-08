Commissioners passed a proposal this week to outsource the jail’s meals at little to no cost for the county.
According to Sheriff Reggie Nevels, the Sheriff’s Department has been working on outsourcing the jail’s kitchen services for more than three years. However, a recent decrease in personnel expedited the need.
Currently, the jail kitchen employs five people. Two of the personnel are retiring while another is scheduled to resign on Sunday. Another employee also submitted a letter of resignation that will take effect in the next few weeks.
Nevels stated that the project should have been completed three years ago when it was first proposed. However, since the two retirees had worked for the county for over 20 years, the Sheriff’s Department did not want to terminate them early.
The decrease in employees sparked the proposal once more as the Grant County jail is considered the largest cafeteria in the county. The jail feeds an estimated 300 inmates. The kitchen serves three meals a day, seven days a week, totaling approximately 900 meals a day or 6,300 meals per week.
If the proposal is adopted, the outsourcing will be through Tiger Correctional Food Services. The Sheriff’s Department has contracted the businesses for more than seven years to manage the commissary in the jail. According to Nevels, since the business began operations, the commissary generated increased funds.
Due to the prior relationship the county has with Tiger and the estimated gain in funds, Nevels stated that the change would be beneficial for everyone in the county.
“This is a win-win for not only the sheriff’s department but also Grant County,” said Nevels. “It will eliminate five positions off of payroll – which I know the county council will enjoy that – and also the benefit packet.”
The proposal included a rough estimate of savings for the county with the termination of employees compared with the outsourcing costs. Nevels estimated the possible savings to be over $72,000. Commissioner Mark Bardsley commented on the initial costs juxtaposed with the estimated gain, which appeared to be favorable to the commissioners.
“It’s gonna cost more, but then we see the savings on the back end as we develop the contract,” said Bardsley.
County council president Shane Middlesworth recommended that Nevels present the proposal to the council as soon as possible, but Nevels realized that the commissioners were required to sign-off on the proposal first, which delayed the process by a few days. According to Nevels, the main issue with the project was the need for the commissioners’ and council’s approval.
If passed, the funds will be transferred from the personnel fund to a contractual fund to redistribute the money being funneled into the jail kitchen.
“In some ways, our backs are up against the wall with the loss of our manpower. There’s no way we can get trained or better people just right into that position,” said Bardsley. “This absolutely makes sense.”
The commissioners agreed to the proposal with the contingency that the county attorney must greenlight the proposal as well. The proposal will be presented to the county council on Feb. 16 for adoption and the transfer of appropriations.
