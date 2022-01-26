County officials and local school officials recently addressed concerns arising due to the winter weather.
On Wednesday, the county experienced a low of negative seven degrees, which will continue to decrease during the winter months. However, next week is expected to produce temperatures in the high forties to low fifties before decreasing again.
Emergency Management Agency director Bob Jackson stated that the snow Grant County experienced on Monday and Tuesday caused an increased number of car accidents. However, Wednesday saw a decrease in the number of accidents.
“We fared better (Wednesday) than we did Monday and Tuesday,” said Jackson. “(On Monday), the interstate was a crash-up derby for a while.”
Jackson commented on the age groups that should take increased precautions during the winter months, stating that the younger and older populations are at a higher risk of incidents due to the temperature and the ice and snow.
Jackson stated that one of the most effective deterrents for incidents and illnesses in cold weather is to dress in layers. He recommends people to dress in one to two layers in “chilly” weather, two layers in “cold” weather and three or more layers in “extreme cold” weather.
“In the extreme cold, dressing in layers really does help a lot,” said Jackson. “(If) you have an outer shell that helps break down the wind and (keeps out) any moisture that could be out there, and then your thermal layers toward the skin, (it) really makes a difference.”
Jackson warned against the use of open circuits and heated surfaces being utilized as a source of heat during the drop in temperatures due to safety hazards.
“We don’t recommend using your cooking stove at all for heating. That creates a lot of problems and really isn’t that efficient,” said Jackson. “Kerosene heaters, space heaters and that kind of things can do well for you, but you can’t really leave them unattended. Little children or pets can knock them over.”
Jackson commented that fires have been reported as a result of improper heating techniques utilized in the home during the winter months and encouraged homeowners to pay close attention to any potential hazards.
Warming centers are available at the Grant County Rescue Mission (GCRM) for those in need of a safe and warm space to brave the frigid temperatures.
Those in need are encouraged to check-in at the front desk. GCRM will then place the individual in a place of warmth. GCRM recently began its 24-hour operations in response to the need for warming centers for those in the county.
“The extreme cold calls for extreme measures,” said Jackson. “(GCRM) stepped up and we really appreciate that.”
Marion Community Schools (MCS) and other corporations issued a delay on Wednesday as a result of the cold weather and the potentially hazardous icy conditions. MCS superintendent Keith Burke stated that the decision to delay or close schools because of weather is difficult and he thanked the parents of the students for their cooperation in the matter.
