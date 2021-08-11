Approximately 99 percent of new coronavirus cases in Grant County are from the more-contagious delta variant, according to Wednesday’s countywide COVID-19 update.
In the past 14 days, two Grant County residents died with COVID-19 while 230 new cases emerged. Over the weekend, 47 local residents tested positive for COVID-19. Wednesday alone saw 35 new cases reported. Grant County is now in the orange advisory level according to state metrics, but officials warn that the past few days put the community on a path toward a red-level distinction.
Grant County Emergency Management Agency director Bob Jackson said the local hospital has confirmed that the delta variant is the basis for the current “surge” in new cases, hospitalizations and death.
“It’s taking hold in Grant County,” he warned. “It’s very contagious and makes people very sick.”
With Grant County’s vaccination rate around 33 percent, each member of the coronavirus task force urged citizens to get vaccinated. The current cases that require hospitalization locally involve unvaccinated individuals, officials say.
“We are not in a typical flu season, and yet we are seeing a surge in what some people are calling ‘just a flu bug,’ which really – this is much stronger than any flu bug we’ve seen in 100 plus years,” Grant County Commissioner Mark Bardsley said. “We are seeing folks who are having trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in their chest, those that are reporting confusion, those who are having trouble being awakened or stay awake – even grey or pale blue skin around the lips.”
Grant County Public Health Officer Dr. William Moore said the vaccine, while not perfect, offers the best line of defense from the delta variant and hospitalization. He said the antibody count created by the vaccine is about 10 times higher than the number of antibodies produced when someone gets sick and recovers from the virus or any of its variants.
While there were only approximately two or three patients in the intensive care unit of the local hospital about a month ago, Moore said there are currently 10 patients hospitalized locally.
Moore said although improved protocols for treatment have helped reduce the length of hospitalization, about three to five days, the virus can cause damage to lungs, kidneys, the brain and lead to long term side effects. Bardsley shared that he knows someone who still has lingering issues related to breathing upon recovery.
Across the state, the delta variant accounts for 80 percent of new cases reported to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). Almost 3 million Hoosiers have received the vaccine to date, and more than half of America is now fully vaccinated, more than 166 million people in total.
ISDH reported at least 19 new deaths across Indiana Wednesday. More than 13,680 Indiana residents have died with COVID-19.
COVID-19 cases have trended upward since the state reported 126 total daily positive cases on June 26. There are currently 2,507 total daily positive cases, according to ISDH data Wednesday.
Jackson said Grant County saw its last major surge in coronavirus cases around Oct. 6, 2020, but he said the current surge puts Grant County 60 days ahead of last year’s timeline.
“The tide is coming in,” Jackson said. “... It’s not too late to get your vaccination and stem the tide a little bit.”
Both Jackson and Bardsley said the local economy could take a hit if people refuse to get vaccinated since restrictions may be needed to keep the hospital from being overextended.
With kids returning to school, many have decided to require masks for children. Bardsley said if things continue to trend the way they are, the county is prepared to require masks in government buildings to keep vital departments healthy and able to provide critical services to the community.
“It is very possible that we could see a knee jerk reaction and people trying to shut things down again,” he said. “... It would not be our intention to do that at this time, but we do see establishments making changes…”
Bardsley said he doesn’t currently foresee the state going into another shutdown unless the medical system is at risk of not being able to care for people in need.
“I would much rather have a vaccine than deal with the side effects and trauma that goes with being put in the hospital, being on breathing treatments and or some of the plasma or drug cocktails that have to be put together to get you healthy again,” Bardsley said. “One simple vaccine, two simple shots.. That’s much better than having to go through days or weeks (of symptoms).”
