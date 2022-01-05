Grant County has officially been categorized in the orange due to the decreasing trend of COVID cases over the past two weeks, but public health officials shared concern that recent numbers may place the county back in the red.
On Wednesday, 94 new confirmed cases were reported, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 14,685. No new deaths were reported, keeping the total at 278.
“In the same 24-hour period that we got bumped into orange, we also had in that same 24-hour period 94 new cases. If we stay at that trend, we’re going to go right back to red,” said commissioner Mark Bardsley. “We’re watching that closely.”
According to Bardsley, the numbers experienced in late 2021 and early 2022 reflect the numbers in late 2020 and early 2021, but the death toll has decreased significantly.
“The amount of positive cases going on right now compared to last year at this time are almost mirror image the same,” said Bardsley. “The amount of deaths has gone down by 50 percent. That is because of the vaccination effectiveness, people doing their distancing and taking care of themselves.”
Bardsley highlighted that the hospitals and staff are still struggling to maintain procedures during the pandemic, but he noted that the staff are much more educated on the subject since last year. Bardsley attributes the influx in hospitalizations to unvaccinated residents, especially those with preexisting health conditions.
“They’re our health risk area right now,” said Bardsley. “They’re the ones that are flooding into our hospitals right now and putting a strain on our system.”
Intensive care units (ICU) in the local hospitals have been reported to still be close to capacity due to the high rate of COVID patients needing immediate and extensive care. According to Bardsley, an estimated 40 percent of the ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients with only 10 percent of the beds being available for new patients. In Indiana, 3,207 hospital beds were being used for COVID patients according to public health officials.
Rapid COVID tests are available through the health department for children under the age of 18 and adults above the age of 50 that are exhibiting COVID symptoms.
Bardsley stated that those between the ages of 18 and 50 will not be eligible for rapid tests due to the shortage of materials. Those under the age of 18 are eligible as a precaution for schools and caregivers who may come into contact with the juveniles. Those over 50 are only eligible if they exhibit COVID symptoms due to the increased risk factor of age.
Those between the ages of 18 and 50 will be expected to take the COVID tests that take 24 hours or more to receive results. Testing is available at the health department and local pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS.
