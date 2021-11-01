A new service for the elderly was proposed to be adopted by Grant County in order to receive funding, according to local officials.
Guardian Advocate’s representative Linda Johnson pitched the organization’s benefits to Grant County at the commissioner’s meeting on Monday and will likely speak before other county and city officials in the near future.
The organization supports those over 18 with dementia, birth defects and disabilities who have no guardian to aid them.
Johnson claimed that COVID and the downsizing of hospitals has increased this population as people are forced to remain living at home.
Currently, there are 20 programs in the nonprofit that serve 51 counties. Grant County would be the 52nd to join. The Supreme Court does a 2:1 match on funds, so if $10,000 is earned by Grant County, the Supreme Court will supply $20,000.
Only $5,000 was requested to support the program through 2022, but further expenses may occur with new part-time jobs being created to serve Grant County and Delaware County.
Guardian Advocates has been in contact with Grant County Adult Protection Services (APS) and already has two appointed cases, so the organization wants to make the program official.
In one case, a veteran with dementia parked his car at a gas station and was found wandering the streets, having no idea where he was or even who he was. He was taken in by Guardian Advocates and received proper care. In the other case, a retired school teacher was being exploited by two young aides who stole her savings. Guardian Advocates took her in, cut off the exploiters, helped cover her healthcare costs, reduced her expenses and improved her quality of life. Another case, not from Grant County, showed the cost-efficiency of the program. A woman called 911 every time she fell, which was 83 times in 10 months, costing the county over $120,000 according to Johnson.
Guardian Advocates helped her and she now lives in Hartford City and comes to Marion for her daily services.
“She lost 80 pounds. Her health is so much better. She’s having fun. She has a lot of friends,” said Johnson. “And, there were a lot of savings in costs for the county.”
The main mission is to avoid placing elderly clients in nursing homes and helping them acquire assisted living spaces or seek other alternatives.
“We advocate. We support. We protect. We go according to law with the least restrictive alternatives,” said Johnson. “If someone can live at home, that is where we want them instead of a nursing home.
Most commissioners of other counties have expressed that a county home may be a more cost-efficient alternative, but Johnson disagrees due to overflow.
“The biggest focus was the baby boomers, covering about 30 percent of the population,” said Johnson. “You hear every day that we baby boomers are going to cause the nursing homes to fill up, and they are filling up.”
The Grant County Commissioners ruled to continue discussions on the subject, but made no promises to Johnson.
“I think we need to do a little more homework. We want to continue this discussion with Judge McVicker and the judges,” said commissioner Mark Bardsley. “I know that this is a needed service simply because as chaplain with the police department, I can almost tell you I’ve seen that veteran out on the street prior to you working on him. So, I know it’s a need. It’s not just in Marion, it’s throughout our county. So, we need to keep this dialogue going.”
According to auditor Jim McWhirt, the council consistently does not consider supporting nonprofits as a precaution. Otherwise, it is feared that every nonprofit will push for funding. So, a recommendation may never be reached.
Commissioners will begin a discussion with the judges of Grant County and report back to Johnson in around a month, meaning the service may begin by 2022 if approved.
