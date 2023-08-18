In light of the overcrowding and poor conditions at the Grant County Jail, conversations about potential solutions are ongoing.
“The report that was presented last month requires a lot of thought and discussion,” Grant County Commissioner Mark Bardsley told the Chronicle-Tribune Wednesday. “This issue is probably the biggest issue this generation will be making for the county’s future. I cannot begin to speculate on decisions....only that we cannot maintain the status quo.”
Bardsley said that temporary repairs are no longer a sustainable solution to the problem.
“We have been buying scavenged parts from old closed facilities to keep this facility going,” Bardsley said. “It would cost multiple millions to rehab the jail and still be in conflict with population limits. We can keep patching and repairing, but overcrowding is a major issue.”
The commissioners hired the firm DLZ for a feasibility study and needs assessment that was presented at the July 19 county council meeting.
The firm concluded that the current jail “has exceeded the anticipated life expectancy of being an [e]ffective facility,” and proposed a new 558-bed facility with an estimated cost between $88 million and $110 million.
The larger size allows for projected population growth and should allow the jail to operate at or below the recommended 20 percent below capacity, according to Eric Ratts, principal architect.
To recoup some of the project money, the jail could use additional beds to house out of county inmates, which currently costs $45 a day. Another way of recouping costs would be to reserve a number of beds to house federal inmates for $100 a day, Ratts said.
Detention director Capt. James Camery said that when the jail is overcrowded, it makes it significantly more difficult to provide services to help reduce recidivism, the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend. Camery said the jail already partners with organizations like Radiant Health to offer mental health care to address these problems, but said he would like to get to the point where the jail has a therapist on staff.
“If you give us space to try to reduce recidivism, we’re going to try to implement different kinds of treatment programs for people who want the help so that they don’t come back. We’re not just asking for a jail because we need a new jail,” Camery said. “We’re asking for a new jail so we can provide the services that are required to benefit this community and this county.
The jail works hand-in-hand with the courts and prosecutors, Sheriff Del Garcia said during an interview in his office.
“We try to get the judge to release nonviolent offenders on their own recognizance,” Garcia said.
In the interim, Garcia said sending inmates to jails in other counties to bring the facility to capacity would cost $1 million a year.
“We don’t have the budget for that,” Garcia said.
Council members have differing opinions on the best solution for the jail that is continually overcrowded as evidenced during an interview Wednesday with Shane Middlesworth, Council president, Chuck Poling, Council At Large, and Mike Scott, District 1.
Middlesworth said $8.9 million was allocated for renovations and repairs to the jail during the previous administration in 2018.
“We still have a bond that is outstanding,” Middlesworth said. “We were told it was a 15 to 20 year fix.”
Middlesworth said being told the county needs a new jail just five years later is “troublesome.”
Poling suggested adding maintenance workers to make repairs as they arise could potentially alleviate the need for a new jail.
“You could build 100 buildings and they will fill them,” Poling said. “We need to clean up what we have first. We continue to be asked for more money.”
Even if the council decides to build a new jail, it will take three to four years for the budgeting, planning and building, Middlesworth said, adding that something needs to be done now to address the present overcrowding and maintenance issues.
“For the short-term, we’ve got to step up our game…,” Middlesworth said. “Long-term, we need a plan for maintenance, for that location and for all the county buildings.”
Camery acknowledged that some taxpayers might be reluctant to see an increase in taxes to pay for a new jail or solution to the problem.
“We all live in a community, and we all have responsibilities. It’s a trade-off,” Camery said. “So, what are you willing to trade for? Are you willing to say, ‘I’m not going to pay taxes,’ but have a less secure environment and higher crime? I would say that’s not a good trade. You do want to make a trade by saying, ‘If I have to pay the taxes, then I need the best bang for my buck.’ We understand the problem, we see what needs to be done, so if we have to pay higher taxes, we’re willing to put in and implement the things that make this community more secure.”
The Grant County Commissioners and Council will meet in the county council chambers for a joint session at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 to discuss the future of the jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.