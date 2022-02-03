Grant County remains in the “orange” level travel advisory, requiring only essential travel, such as to and from work and other emergency situations.
Emergency Management Agency director Bob Jackson said he does not anticipate moving into the “red” level, but authorities are monitoring conditions.
Five inches of snow had accumulated by 7 a.m. Thursday, and another 2 inches had fallen by 11 a.m., according to Marion Municipal Utilities director Chuck Binkerd.
Though the county has seen less snow than expected due to a prolonged period of rain yesterday, Jackson said another 5 to 7 inches of snow is expected to fall before this evening.
The temperature has already begun to drop around 20 degrees and winds have picked up, blowing snow and creating issues for county snow plows.
“They're out there working, they've been working since 4 a.m.,” Jackson said. “At some point, that may become a losing battle. We’re watching that.”
Jackson said he expects drifting winds to be a problem through Friday.
The county is currently experiencing the second “round” of snow, which will likely end this evening, Jackson said.
“After this round, we are pretty much snow-free through the weekend,” Jackson said.
The county had prepared for widespread power outages after the initial forecast included ice, but Jackson said it has not been a problem.
“We dodged that bullet,” Jackson said.
According to a Facebook post by the Grant County Highway Department, plowing stopped around 8 p.m. and resumed at 6 a.m. due to the rate of snowfall and the number of staff.
“For those who aren’t aware we have 800 miles of roads which is 1600 lane miles in Grant County and have 17-20 trucks equipped with plows and sanders. We only have enough drivers for those trucks,” The post read. “We cannot run 24 hours a day. Guys have to rest. If it gets bad enough we have plans to have guys stay at the office to run in the event of an emergency.”
With dropping temperatures, Jackson said it is vital to avoid traveling if possible or prepare accordingly.
“If you do venture out, make sure you prepare yourself and vehicle and people know where you are going and what route you're taking,” Jackson said.
Jackson advised people to call the dispatch center or 911 if stranded and remain in the vehicle unless shelter is in sight.
On Wednesday, superintendent of citywide maintenance James Loftis, asked that Marion residents move their vehicles from snow emergency routes and side streets and move trash cans away from the road if possible.
The snow route includes major roads, such as Washington, Nebraska and 9th streets, Miller Ave., Chapel Pike, and Kem Road.
“We're pushing a lot of snow,” Loftis said. “Not only are we taking the 6 to 10 inches, we're taking a 10 foot path of that. That's potentially a big wave of snow.”
Loftis said the maintenance crew will clear main roads before clearing neighborhood streets.
“It does take time. It takes a lot to clear a road completely,” Loftis said. “Give us a little bit of time.”
For emergency weather updates signup for Grant County, IN alerts by texting GRANTEMA to 888777 or online at https://www.nixle.com.
The only warming center available during daytime is the Grant County Rescue Mission, located at 423 S. Gallatin St. in Marion.
