Commissioners ruled to reappointment two existing members to the health board after lengthy discussion.
Health board members Brandy Swanner and Barbara Ihrke’s terms ended on Dec. 31, 2021, and the commissioners ruled to table the reappointments from the meeting on Dec. 20 until the meeting on Jan. 3 due to concerns from commissioner Ron Mowery.
Commissioners held no further discussion on Swanner’s reappointment and her term beginning on Jan. 1, 2022, and ending on Dec. 31, 2025, was passed with a unanimous vote.
“I don’t think we had any question among the three of us that we were happy to reappoint Brandy,” said commissioner Mark Bardsley.
The reappointments were initially postponed due to Mowery’s concern for reappointing Ihrke due to personal interactions in previous years.
According to Mowery, in Ihrke’s original appointment five years ago, she presented the commissioners with an ultimatum that left Mowery uneasy.
Mowery claimed that Ihrke stated that if Dr. Kennedy was not removed from the health board, then she would not serve for another term. Mowery expressed that the ultimatum was granted as Dr. Kennedy no longer serves, but Mowery still holds displeasure in the situation.
Mowery also claimed that he tasked Ihrke with investigating a formal complaint placed against Mowery from an employee in the health board. Mowery stated that the complaint was unfounded, and all claims were false.
“I had several situations where an employee on the health board filed formal complaints against me through (Justin Saathoff). I asked her to investigate that. She did not,” said Mowery. “There was never anybody held accountable for those actions against me personally.”
Mowery expressed that the complaints and allegations made by the health board employee were not trifles and could have led to further questioning of his character.
“(The allegations) were serious enough that when the complaint was filed with Justin, I was alleged to have done some things that I have a tape recording that refutes that completely. It did not happen,” said Mowery. “I had asked her to investigate it and take action on it. There was never any investigation or action taken on it.”
Mowery also claimed that Ihrke expressed displeasure with the commissioners over a non-smoking ordinance where Bardsley sent a recommendation as a request to the health board to look into an alternative to the ordinance.
“At a public meeting, she stated, ‘if the commissioners don’t want to listen to us over smoking, I don’t know why we’d want to talk to them about (the new subject),’” said Mowery. “I just think that’s the wrong attitude to have for somebody who should be in the same wavelength or communication process we are.”
Commissioner Mike Burton stated that he held no negative views of Ihrke and is neither opposed nor supportive of the reappointment. Bardsley reiterated his viewpoint from the previous meeting, stating that Ihrke provides a unique point-of-view alongside Swanner and the two should be reappointed together.
“My interactions with Barb have been both positive and negative simply because we are discussing medical issues from time to time,” said Bardsley. “Just as Brandy has brought a unique set of skills to the health board, I see Barbara Ihrke bringing a unique set of skills with her teaching and nursing degrees.”
The reappointments of Swanner and Ihrke were passed. Ihrke’s reappointment passed with a vote of two to one with Mowery against.
