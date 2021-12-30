At the final meeting for the county council and the commissioners in 2021, finances were finalized through the auditor’s office and the sheriff’s department requested acknowledgement of a new contract.
County auditor Jim McWhirt assured the community that the county was in decent standing in terms of spending and budgeting for the new year. McWhirt stated that the county was on track to fulfill the budget next year without any issues.
“From a cash standpoint, we’re not in bad shape,” said McWhirt. “We’re well ahead of projections.”
The 2022 county budget was approved by the state without much discussion. Some levies will be finalized in the near future for the county.
Some of the savings for the county allowed for the county to have a surplus of funds for the budget that will be implemented in 2022, allowing for leeway by the council in the future for appropriations and government aid.
Some of the financial expenditures for the year were changed going into 2022, such as with the county health insurance, which will alter the exact cost of the goods purchased.
The county officially announced the switch to a new health insurance company during the final meeting. A security deposit is required from the county by Dec. 30, which should be fulfilled as of Thursday morning. The new insurance company will coordinate the health instance fund beginning Jan. 1, 2022 according to McWhirt. The security deposit is equivalent to two weeks of payments to the new health insurance company.
County human resources coordinator Justin Saathoff’s salary was also improved due to the commissioners’ recognition of his additional duties during the year. The increase in pay will award Saathoff $3,000 more per year until certification is completed.
The $3,000 was added to the budget and did not appear to be an issue for the county to afford. A salary ceiling was set for $55,000, which allows for the leeway in the budget to afford the increase.
“We would recommend we bump up his current salary because of all his responsibilities to the $51,000 mark,” said commissioner Mark Bardsley. “As long as we do not incur anything new, we are okay to (increase the salary).”
The city of Marion passed two tax certificates for properties that have not sold in the area. The properties will be under the city’s control and will be placed under public use. Councilman Mike Connor presented the properties to the commissioners who adopted the tax certificates with no further debate.
Under the approved contract for the Sheriff’s department, personnel at the jail will receive a 6 percent raise that has already been placed in the budget. The contract also established Juneteenth as a holiday in the county.
