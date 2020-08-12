Mobile home owners doing more than cosmetic work may need to get a permit in the future, according to a discussion last week at the Grant County Area Plan Committee (APC).
APC Executive Director Larry Strange said his office typically does not inspect mobile homes except for when somebody is getting electricity turned on or having a new meter installed. However, he said his field workers have noticed some mobile homes completely gutted, which would require a permit if it was any other kind of residential structure.
“The concept is that these mobile home parks are remodeling and restoring these homes and they are not bringing them up to code,” Strange explained. “They’re not really following the mobile home code, and there’s a potential for fire or something else down the road.”
Board member Rex Maynard said his experience as a firefighter has shown him just how serious a situation can become if things aren’t done right in mobile homes.
“If they’re not doing it right, mobile homes are the quickest to go up (in flame) than any house,” Rex Maynard said, adding that the engineered materials often used in mobile homes combust three times as fast as other homes. “We don’t know what they’re doing in there, so if they’re doing things wrong that place would go up just like that. I think they should follow the rules just the same as anyone else building a house. If (they) have to remodel, come get a permit that way we know what’s going on in there.”
“I see some logic in that, definitely,” Strange replied.
The other council members agreed that there should be an even playing field, especially since safety is the main issue at hand.
“I don’t think there’s anything worse than a trailer fire,” Maynard said from experience.
Strange said owners wouldn’t need a permit to change the carpet or paint the walls, but he said things that affect the structure, electrical components or plumbing would typically need permits.
“If you’re going to fix this trailer beyond carpet and painting, we need to give you a permit and then we need to inspect it,” Strange said.
Council agreed on a motion to ask Strange to investigate the situation and report back at their next meeting so that they board can possibly vote on requiring mobile home owners to seek permits before doing work that meets a certain threshold.
No official action was taken regarding mobile home permitting.
Strange said the permits may prevent another situation like the one in Jonesboro that led to Tamarack trailer park from being shut down by the state. Strange said he’s been working in coordination with the health department to fix up that site’s living conditions, which were poor, he said.
“There were situations in there where no body should have been in,” Strange said.
Strange said he is going to talk to neighboring counties to see how they handle mobile home parks. Strange is also going to look into whether his department has enough staff to handle the extra workload the change would bring on.
“That would be a major change in the way we deal with our business, specifically with the mobile home park community,” Strange said of the possibility to require remodel permits.
The next scheduled APC meeting is Sept. 14 since the first Monday of the month lands on Labor Day. Strange said there is a possibility that there will be nothing on the agenda, so he said residents interested in attending should check the county billboard or website ahead of time to see if there is in fact a meeting.
The Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) and the APC meet on the first Monday of each month if there are agenda items. BZA meets at 6 p.m., and APC meets at 7 p.m. Both boards meet in the Grant County Government Complex, 401 S. Adams St., on the first floor meeting room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.