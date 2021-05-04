Grant County may receive additional federal funding to help defray the cost of COVID-19 related expenses, according to EMA Director Bob Jackson.
At Monday’s commissioners’ meeting, Jackson said his office was informed late last week that FEMA has assigned the county a case manager to look into the possibility of reimbursing the county for certain emergency response and public health expenditures related to fighting the pandemic. Jackson said the FEMA relief would be 100 percent reimbursement of expenses compared to the typical 75 percent reimbursement the agency provides, and even expenses the county used federal CARES Act money to pay for are eligible for the reimbursement.
