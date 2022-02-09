Health officials declare that positive COVID cases showcase a downward trend and omicron symptoms are consistently less severe than the delta variant.
According to the Grant County Health Department, 255 new positive COVID cases have been reported since the last community update, totaling 18,155 total cases. As well, four new confirmed deaths were reported, bringing the total to 318 deaths.
Since the last community update, the reported daily cases have been steadily decreasing from 90 new cases on Feb. 2 to only 30 cases reported on Feb. 9. However, health officials have since stressed that the county remains under heightened supervision by the state government and will likely not be removed from red and orange advisories for over a month.
Public health officer Dr. David Moore has stressed for the past few weeks that the omicron variant has overtaken the delta variant in terms of positive cases. Additionally, Moore stated that patients who test positive for the omicron variant exhibit lessened symptoms. This effect has been seen in the local school systems as well.
“What I’m seeing in conversations with parents and students is that they are not really that sick. They might feel bad for 24 hours, (they) might have a fever for some point in that 24 hours and then they feel pretty good,” said Marion Community Schools (MCS) district nurse Sue Nicholson. “It’s quick in and quick out is what it appears at this point.”
Regardless of the severity of the symptoms, Moore continues to recommend that those who are exposed to the virus or who are visiting an at-risk person wear a mask to protect themselves and others.
The public and health officials have reported that reporting numbers may be slightly skewed due to the introduction of at-home tests. The tests are readily available for use without the tester being required to leave their home. Moore recommends that all positive tests be documented with a timestamp for recordkeeping purposes. At-home COVID tests are not currently being entered into the state and county tallies.
Regardless of reporting issues, Moore and Nicholson still recommended those who are traveling or need an immediate COVID result to contact their insurance agencies to discuss the possibility of reimbursement for the testing kits. In fact, Nicholson stated that MCS faculty are reimbursed for their test kits through Anthem Insurance Agency.
“Insurance companies are obligated to reimburse for (at-home tests) if they have any health coverage,” said Moore. “If you’ve been exposed, then you can take a home COVID test and if it is positive then you behave as though that person has COVID.”
Another factor that the public and officials included that could have influenced the low number of reported COVID cases was the winter weather as well as the closing of the Health Department on Thursday and Friday last week. However, Thursday and Friday still recorded the highest number of positive cases in the past week with 48 on Thursday and 58 on Friday.
Public COVID testing centers are still operational. The Grant County Health Department still offers testing Monday through Friday. Potential testers are encouraged to schedule an appointment. The testing center on Mulberry Street, a block from Marion Health, also still administers PCR tests from Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The PCR tests typically take two to three days to produce results. Health officials continue to advertise local pharmacies as testing centers as well.
