Five cook positions will be permanently eliminated now that the county has approved a contract with Tiger Correctional Services to run the jail’s cafeteria.
Grant County Sheriff Reggie Nevels said the county will save about $217,000 over the span of the three-year contract. The move to reduce the county payroll will also result in savings on benefits, Nevels said.
Tiger Correctional Services currently runs the commissary services at the jail.
Nevels called it a “win-win” for the county since his department was faced with a mass exodus and impending staffing issues.
“When one decided to retire, it took a domino effect and then we had three others that wanted to resign,” Nevels said. “That left us with one cook, so there is no way we could continue serving the meals that we have with the population we are serving. That’s why we went this way.”
The plan will require the county to move money from cook salaries and the inmate meal budget in order to cover the costs. The county currently appropriates about $650,000 to inmate meals.
The county serves three meals a day to its inmates. Jail population remains over capacity, and Nevels said the current contract was written to include an average of 300 inmates in custody.
Nevels said he plans to move the money for the services into a contractual account, similar to the medical contract on file.
The commissioners approved the plan unanimously in February, and the plan received a full endorsement from Grant County Council.
