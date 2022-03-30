While the county’s COVID numbers continue to improve, officials encourage those who are eligible to receive the next COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to do so.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Grant County had only one positive COVID-19 case reported on March 28. The number of positive cases in the county have remained in the single digits in the last week. The last COVID-19 death in the county was reported on March 10.
