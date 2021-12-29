Grant County remains in a red advisory, but county officials predict that the county may be bumped out of the red after next week.
The COVID numbers were low at the beginning of the week, but a spike was recorded on Wednesday according to Emergency Management Agency director Bob Jackson.
41 new cases were reported on Wednesday and 233 were reported over the past seven days. The total number of reported cases rose to 14,257 and one additional death raised the death total to 273.
Commissioner Mark Bardsley stated that the county was still in the red advisory for all metrics, including the two-week metric, advisory, weekly metric per 100,000 and the seven-day-and-night metric. However, the metrics have become low enough that if the numbers are sustained then the county no longer be in the red advisory.
“Our one metric score was 2.5. That’s actually in the next lowest category,” said Bardsley. “If we continue that for another week, they’re going to bump us out of the red.”
Despite the low numbers, health officials such as Jackson and health officer Dr. David Moore stressed that the low numbers may give false hope for the community. Moore stressed for the community to focus on the trend over the past few weeks rather than a few days of decreased numbers.
Jackson commented that the decrease in new cases may be attributed to the decrease in available testing after the strike team left the county.
The spike on Wednesday mirrors a spike that was reported after Christmas in 2020, which is a cause for concern considering the similar trends.
“(Wednesday) might be the start of that spike that we expect to see after Christmas,” said Jackson. “We’re actually a little bit below what we were last December, so that’s encouraging. However, the hospital is still in a very bad way.”
Center for Disease Control officially declared that the omicron variant is the dominant variant in the United States, taking over the delta variant in only a few months.
Omicron may cause allergy-type symptoms, especially in vaccinated people where symptoms are much less severe. Non-vaccinated individuals are still reported to have more severe symptoms and account for most of the hospitalizations due to omicron.
Hospitals around the state are still at or near capacity due to the influx of COVID patients. Hospitals in Anderson and Elwood have begun diverting patients due to their hospitals being over capacity and unable to treat patients.
Currently, Marion Health is not diverting patients, but the lack of nearby hospitals that may provide a variety of procedures is still cause for concern for county officials.
“That also limits our ability to where we can send people from Grant County that might need care that maybe Marion can’t do or just isn’t prepared to do at this time,” said Jackson. “We lost opportunities for us to send other folks.”
In the state, the total number of beds being used for COVID patients is 3,058. The intensive care units (ICU) across the state are filled with 39 percent COVID patients and 48 percent others. This leaves only 11 percent or less of the ICU for serious injuries and medical needs.
The lack of hospital availability takes a toll on staff who are expected to sometimes work longer hours and overtime to cover shifts according to Jackson and Bardsley in previous interviews. Currently, the hospital situation has not appeared to improve according to Jackson.
“We’re still at that stress point all across the state,” said Bardsley.
