Grant County Council at-large candidate Chris Tarlton, of Swayzee, filed a plea agreement several years ago following an investigation into actions he took while serving as Sweetser town marshal.
In 2015, Tarlton pled guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of deception and had two Class D felony counts of official misconduct dismissed, according to court records. Tarlton was sentenced by Superior Court 3 Judge Warren Haas to a one-year suspended sentence served on probation.
