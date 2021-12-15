COVID reports in Grant County have shown a decrease in numbers over the past few days, but county officials still stressed the concerning trend of increased cases in the past few weeks.
Grant County is still in a red advisory for COVID. Over the past seven days, 420 positive cases have been reported in the county according to Grant County Emergency Management director Bob Jackson.
Jackson cited that the county health department, Gravity Diagnostics on Mulberry and pharmacies such as Walgreens are still offering tests, but results may take longer than usual.
Indiana has been experiencing a statewide shortage of rapid COVID tests. Most testing sites will only offer extended testing that may take more than 24 hours for results according to Jackson.
The health department is still administering vaccinations and have not reported a decrease in supply as of Wednesday afternoon.
Commissioner Mark Bardsley stressed the importance of the community to follow the precautions set forth by the county as a means of protecting the health of the community as well as preventing another shutdown of community resources that can negatively affect the economy.
Striking the balance between enforcing the precautions to better the health of the community while maintaining a healthy amount of traffic and economic prosperity in the county is difficult according to Bardsley.
“It’s like walking on eggshells. We are trying to make sure that we keep the economy going, but if we go into a full-blown shutdown with medical services because we’ve overtaxed them, we literally could economically shutdown again for a few weeks if not a month or more,” said Bardsley. “We cannot afford to do that.”
Bardsley commented that individuals and businesses have been split on the opinion of a county mask mandate in community areas that would exceed a certain number of visitors at a time.
“We’re going to make sure that we’re listening to everyone and we’re listening to the facts as well that are going on with the science data and the things going on in our community,” said Bardsley. “We have always strongly recommended the use of masks.”
Bardsley stated that the county may begin to consider stepping back into the safeguards for COVID such as masking and social distancing for restaurants, local businesses and government buildings.
Jackson commented that he had not been able to contact the hospital Wednesday morning, but considering the previous state of the emergency room and the region’s consistent deversions of patients, he believes that the hospital is still facing issues due to the COVID numbers.
“I’m sure that they are still overwhelmed there. The numbers in the community are still up, so we would expect that,” said Jackson. “For less urgent things, if you could find somewhere else to go that would be really helpful.”
County officials are considering the positivity rate, health system capabilities, school system stability and more to lead into the consideration for mask mandates and further precautions.
“We need to be aware of what’s going on in our community, and the more we’re aware, then we can act and react,” said Bardsley. “We’re still waiting to see what omicron’s going to do to us.”
