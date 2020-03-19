While there are still no confirmed presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Grant County as of Thursday afternoon, county officials are taking every possible precaution.
The Grant County Commissioners signed an executive order Thursday declaring that a local disaster and public health emergency exists in the county due to COVID-19.
According to a press release, the commissioners are able “to activate the response and recovery aspects of all applicable disaster emergency plans, to authorize the furnishing of aid and assistance under such plans and to issue any necessary local travel advisories in accordance with Indiana law.”
As a result of the executive order, the county is now under an orange local travel watch, which limits travel on Grant County roads to essential travel, according to the press release.
Essential travel is defined as travel to and from work, grocery stores, medical treatment or supplies and emergency situations.
This decision comes after Governor Eric Holcomb declared a state of emergency and President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.
In the press release, the county commissioners said they “affirm all actions taken by the President of the United States of America and the Governor of Indiana and acknowledge the hardship and sacrifice being imposed on the citizens of Grant County.”
The commissioners urge citizens to follow all recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
These recommendations include:
•Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
•Practice social distancing, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
•Disinfect frequently used surfaces, like doorknobs, light switches, etc. daily.
•Stay home if you’re sick.
•Cover your mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue away and immediately wash your hands.
•Avoid shaking hands and use alternative greetings like nodding your head.
•Limiting meetings and events to 10 people or less.
