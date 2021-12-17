County council appointed a new candidate to the Marion Public Library (MPL) board despite complaints from MPL board members and concerned citizens.
MPL board vice president Ed Breen’s term is ending on Dec. 31, and his position was only rivaled by one other candidate, Cindy Ketcham.
Council recently decided to open public positions to the public for applications before an appointment is made to increase the diversity on boards each term and to increase the voices for the county to encourage change.
Council members recognized that Ketcham is a viable candidate for the position and could take over Breen’s responsibilities to invoke the change it seeks.
“We received two different letters for people interested in the position. As far as the committee, we are recommending Cindy Ketcham at this time. That’s just what we thought from the letters and the recommendation,” said the nominee committee chairman. “The backing of what most of the people on the nomination committee was thinking as far as getting a new voice and some change going on.”
Councilman Mike Scott agreed with the nomination committee’s nomination of Cindy Ketcham and approved of the new method of recommendations for public appointments.
“This is certainly new for us and a new path we are going down. I’m hoping that it encourages local community pros to get involved in various boards and organizations,” said Scott. “Hopefully it’ll be a way to increase interest in our community and help grow those boards.”
The motion to appoint Ketcham was met with three complaints from current and previous board members. The board members meant no ill-will toward Ketcham, but they believed that Breen should be reappointed instead for numerous reasons.
Mike Cline, a current board member and city council member, stressed the importance of experience and intelligence on the board.
“I have learned that there are some things that you need to have on a board that’s involved with public trust like the library. You’ve got to have dedication. You’ve got to have intelligence. You’ve got to have thoughtfulness, and you got to have attentiveness,” said Cline. “Ed Breen in his term on the Marion Public Library board has shown that he has those.”
Previous MPL board member Todd Nicholson echoed Cline’s comments to decline the motion to appoint Ketcham and reappoint Breen. Nicholson stressed that there is a learning curve to budgeting and finance issues that Breen has already mastered.
“I served four terms on the Marion Public Library board with probably 20 other people who were board members. I think that I have a pretty good feeling for what it takes to be an effective board member,” said Nicholson. “I think Mr. Breen has proven himself to be a very capable and considerate board member, and I certainly urge this board to reappoint him.”
MPL board President Ruthann Sumpter expressed her thoughts about Breen’s accomplishments and potential, even citing that he is on the route to becoming the board president if reappointed.
Sumpter expressed that Breen’s experience and his love for history is invaluable to the library, stating that Breen could help the newly appointed head of the museum adjust to the new position swiftly.
“I echo what these gentlemen have said. Mr. Breen is an excellent member of the board and is willing to serve again,” said Sumpter. “Ed’s just invaluable to us, and I would wholeheartedly encourage you to reappoint Ed Breen for another term.”
Council moved to vote on Ketcham’s appointment over Breen without further discussion. Council approved the appointment of Ketcham regardless of the comments from the public with a vote of six to one with councilmember Michael Conner against.
Ketcham will begin her four-year term in January of 2022 and will take Breen’s position on the MPL board.
