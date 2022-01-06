Area Plan Commission (APC) received complaints and concerns for the solar energy ordinance at their meeting on Monday and addressed the concerns to the public.
Jackie Sheets, a concerned citizen, spoke before the APC about her concerns regarding the solar farm. Sheets began by playing a recording of the sound emitted from the solar panels, noting that the noise is loud and strenuous to the ears of those around the panels.
Sheets’ main argument stemmed from the use of prime farmland that would be utilized for the solar farms. Sheets stated that the panels should be implemented in government-owned properties that could channel the power to distribution centers and other public buildings rather than placed on the grid and channeled into other projects. Sheets encouraged farmers to utilize their farmland for other purposes such as growing hemp.
“Don’t allow them to be built on prime farm ground. Have you heard the term ‘breadbasket of the world’? You’re sitting in the middle of it,” said Sheets. “My neighbors are not thinking clearly and certainly not thinking of those around them. They’re not even thinking about what will happen to themselves.”
APC addressed the issue of noise radiating from the solar farms, stating that the current solar ordinance draft addresses the concerns given about the noise and how it should not affect those living next to the farms.
“We did address within our draft ordinance if you’ve read through our draft ordinance to date. There are decibel levels that have to be met at the property line if I recall,” said an APC official. “It should be far enough from a property line that it does not go over a certain decibel at the property line.”
Multiple citizens expressed concerns with the water drainage, some going as far as to say that they will sue the county the moment the water near their home becomes tainted due to the solar farms.
“(The ordinance) will go through the drainage board. It does not move forward without drainage board approval. It will also go through erosion control,” said APC executive director Ryan Malott. “Those are actually in the ordinance that they have to be approved by those organizations prior to moving forward in the development.”
Randy Atkins, a concerned citizen, brought up the issue of compensation for the individuals who are not receiving a check from the government for the solar farms. APC claimed that jobs would likely be created to implement and maintain the farms, but Atkins questioned whether the jobs that are created would be local or outsourced to subcontractors.
APC shifted the conversation to tax benefits that would compensate property owners in Grant County as an alternative form of compensation for those who are not paid for their properties to be used as the solar farms. Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) member Ed Hartman stated that the property tax idea needs to be placed into the ordinance to ensure that the county receives the benefit.
“I want to put up a consideration that we’re looking hard at the property taxes on this as a big gain for the county. That’s what we’ve been hearing, millions of dollars over the 30 to 35 years,” said Hartman. “We need to make sure we get our property tax for the whole time period.”
Denise Moore, a licensed real estate broker and former Madison County BZA member, spoke before the APC with concerns that she has also brought Madison County for its own solar energy ordinance.
Moore stated that she is not an attorney and was not presenting legal advice, but she echoed the imminent domain concerns brought up by numerous other concerned citizens presenting arguments during the night.
Concerns with eminent domain ranged from compensation for the farmers who surrender their prime farmland to estimates for financial benefit or deficit due to the loss of farmland. Moore quoted an excerpt from a report by an attorney regarding eminent domain and stated that the growth seen in farming may outweigh the financial benefit of the solar energy farms, making the project a financial burden rather than a benefit.
Moore recommended that the APC contact local banks and attorneys to discuss the decreases in property values that may be expected and discuss proper compensation for farmland that could see economic growth.
APC considered and addressed all of the concerns from the public and will consider implementing revisions into the solar energy ordinance that will later be placed before the commissioners.
More complaints and concerns were expressed at the meeting and a full-length recording can be found on the Grant County Government YouTube channel for the meeting from Jan. 3, 2022.
