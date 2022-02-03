Health officials addressed the positives and negatives of at-home COVID-19 tests and their impact on county totals.
At-home COVID-19 tests are not included in the total county and state covid test tally. This can lead to a skewed total number of positive cases recorded according to public health officer Dr. David Moore.
At-home tests might still be reported to schools and employers to be placed on file. The reception of a positive test will begin the 90-day period for quarantine exclusivity according to Moore. All positive COVID-19 tests should be reported immediately to appropriate personnel if required to reduce the risk of accidentally spreading the virus according to Moore.
“It begins the 90-day countdown where they don’t have to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19 in the future,” said Moore. “Without any sort of testing, a person would be asked to quarantine if exposed in the future, but if they have an updated photo, then the school could use that, or an employer could use that.”
Moore stated that at-home COVID-19 tests may result in two to three negative tests before a test can be proven positive. Moore stated that the at-home COVID-19 tests may not provide a proven positive case on the first test like the two-to-three-day test given at the Health Department and at other testing facilities. False positives are also a possibility for at-home COVID-19 tests.
“If there is a positive test, but there is not much COVID-19 around, then that test may be a false positive,” said Moore. “In the context for what we have for omicron, a positive test is likely to be a more an accurate reflection of what is going on. They’re acceptable for what is going on right now. The word is acceptable rather than a perfectly accurate test.”
At-home COVID-19 tests are available at pharmacies, insurance companies, doctor’s offices and online. Testers are encouraged to contact insurance agencies to possibly have the insurance company cover the costs of purchasing the test. Any test that is ruled as Center for Disease Control accepted is recommended by Moore, so testers should double-check the validity of tests before purchasing.
Moore compared the at-home COVID-19 tests to personal pregnancy tests. Most of the tests require a swab to be taken and placed on a slide that will react with the virus to show a positive or negative symbol. A line will immediately become present that will prove that the test is a valid test. A second line will prove that the test is valid and a positive test. Testers are recommended to take a time-stamped photo of the test for their records.
Moore stated that at-home tests are valid for people who are showing symptoms and need a quick test before leaving their home to visit others or attend work. Moore recommends that those who wish to use an at-home COVID-19 test proceed with caution regardless of the result if symptoms are still present.
“They’re a part of the whole thing. They don’t substitute for being cautious. They should be used if you are traveling or are going to be exposed to someone that is at risk,” said Moore. “You can give them a greater level of assurance that it is safe to be around that person with a negative COVID-19 test.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.