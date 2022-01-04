Commissioners will be working with the county council this month to develop a plan of action to prepare the courthouse for repairs.
About a year ago, Ameresco was tasked with investigating the water intrusion in the southeast corner in the basement of the courthouse. Recently, the water damage experienced in the courthouse has also been under investigation for repairs.
Ameresco senior project developer Brad Driver stated that the company was first contracted to investigate an incident of supposed mold in the courthouse, but the investigation revealed that the courthouse was experiencing moisture intrusion that gave off the appearance of mold inside the plaster instead.
“We need to address the right now, which is that southeast corner which is the worst out of all,” said Driver. “We will scrape all that plaster that’s damaged, and we will redo that entire plaster area.”
Repairs for the courthouse have been attempted in the past by the county but proved unsuccessful despite consistent annual screenings and checkups by professionals in the government.
“This has been an ongoing problem that you guys have had over there for several years,” said Driver. “When we did our exploratory dig, we found evidence that there had been at some point in time an attempt to try to do something around the perimeter of the courthouse. The material was not really made for that that was put in.”
According to commissioner Mark Bardsley, visible damage identified by the county and Ameresco has been identified in the southeast corner, but deterioration within the west wall is also prevalent and must be addressed as soon as possible.
Ameresco is focusing mainly on the visible sections of the damage due to the public’s perception. Driver emphasized that any visitor that is unaware of the damage moisture can cause without causing harm to those near the damage may feel uneasy or threatened due to the prospect of mold and other contaminants.
“Eventually, those interiors would probably need to be addressed on a case-by-case situation. At this point in time, we have not included anything in our proposal to take care of those other areas except for the three that I mentioned with the judge’s area,” said Driver. “If people walk in and they don’t know that it’s plaster and moisture can cause that to happen over a period of time.”
The external areas of the courthouse were also investigated by Ameresco, and repairs were imminent. The investigation showed that each storm drain in the courthouse is on the corner of the courthouse and funnels water underneath the courthouse and beside the sidewalks outside. Investigators concluded that the storm drains have caused buildup in the southwest and northwest corners of the courthouse, which could cause issues.
Ameresco would team up with the utilities department to reroute the moisture and storm drain flow away from the foundation of the courthouse and address how the awnings on the courthouse have caused water to collect over the judge’s quarters.
The entire project through Ameresco is estimated to cost $2,263,537. The amount would cover the full exterior, east side and west side, drainage on east side and west side and interior corrections.
Driver stated that the county has 60 days for contractor pricing before it is withdrawn. The initial pricing was given on Dec. 10, so the contractors would only be available until early February, making the project extremely time-sensitive for the county.
Bardsley claimed that the county may utilize American Rescue Plan funds to help fund the project, which would relieve the county of financial hardship.
Driver compared the repairs to the work that Ameresco completed at the corrections facility in prior years and estimated that most of the work done on the courthouse will follow the exact same procedure.
