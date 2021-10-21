Grant County officials accepted a reimbursement of at least $40,000 that was provided by the state after a lengthy debate regarding possible strings attached to the grant.
Health Official Dr. William David Moore spoke at government meetings this week to propose the acceptance of the state’s Vaccine Reimbursement Grant that would allow healthcare facilities to obtain insurance money spent for COVID vaccines in Grant County. Funds come from insurance agencies who have helped pay for the COVID vaccines in Indiana. Some of the insurance agencies pay more than others, and the state will take sections of these payments for itself and reimburse the counties of Indiana with what is leftover.
The money received would go back to the health fund and has no restraints other than a recommendation from the state to be used for one-time expenses, but officials would like to use the funds to aid in growing and helping Grant County.
The wording of “grant” spurred some discomfort in the initial proposal. Grant County Auditor Jim McWhirt advised it is more of a reimbursement than a grant.
“It’s ironic that they’re calling it a grant...” said McWhirt. “To me, it’s money the county could use, so my thought is there really is no reason not to accept it.”
The Grant County Commissioners previously ruled to accept the money Monday and passed the grant onto county council for approval. Council then would dictate the appropriations for the grant once it’s received.
The county has already received the first installment, but the total amount collected has not yet been determined. If the grant is not accepted by the county, the state of Indiana will keep the funds.
The grant was already approved earlier this year by health officials. Commissioner Mark Bardsley added that regardless of the steps taken until this point, the grant should still be accepted, to which McWhirt agreed.
Even though health officials said the funds wouldn’t be used to push the vaccine onto people, some council members opposed accepting the funds.
“I’m just really getting concerned with the amount of money that’s been going around for COVID...” said Councilman Mike Scott. “... It just sets up an opportunity that I am not comfortable with.”
After a long discussion between parties, the grant was put up for an initial motion where only one councilman, Mark Leming, motioned for the approval of the grant, saying it would be “crazy” not to accept it. However, no one initially offered a second motion. Council later decided to accept the grant.
The motion that was accepted included a stipulation that every dollar amount was passed through the council. It was approved by a vote of 5-1, with Roorbach voting against it.
One-hundred vaccines have been given daily on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, so the amount of money received would cover most of those vaccines and could greatly affect the county budget according to public health officials.
The amount in question is upwards of $40,000, but Dr. Moore assured the council that there was more to come in the future if the grant was accepted.
