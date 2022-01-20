Councilwoman Annalisa Stodghill-Weeks is taking up the mantle of her predecessor Don Batchelor in his efforts to combat housing issues for renters.
Before he became ill, Batchelor had begun forming a committee dedicated to writing stricter ordinances that would raise the standards for local landlords.
“I would like to pick up where he left off,” Stodghill-Weeks said. “I feel like this has been a problem for a really long time in Grant County and it’s just never been addressed.”
After hearing from many residents in her district and across the city of Marion, as well as experiencing the issues firsthand, Stodghill-Weeks began reaching out to local officials to see how to fix the problem.
“It’s just unacceptable the conditions people are forced to live in because they are living paycheck to paycheck,” Stodghill-Weeks said. “(Landlords) are taking advantage of people that are in bad situations.”
Stodghill-Weeks said she recently spoke with a Marion resident who was looking at apartments after experiencing a house fire. Stodghill-Weeks said the resident shared photos that showed animal feces on the walls, carpets and windows, as well as cockroaches and black mold.
“It was just disgusting,” Stodghill-Weeks said.
Because the resident was desperate for housing, Stodghill-Weeks said the resident asked the landlord if they would waive the security deposit, but allegedly the landlord’s “attitudes changed and they got nasty with her,” Stodghill-Weeks said.
From Stodghill-Weeks’ experience, many local landlords “prey” on single mothers with children, many of which have reached out to Stodghill-Weeks for help.
“Many mothers are afraid to lay their children down at night. Their furnace has been red tagged, it’s not safe, it’s blowing out carbon monoxide, but they don’t have a choice. They have to stay there,” Stodghill-Weeks said. “They have to have a roof over their children’s heads.”
As a single mother herself, the issue is close to Stodghill-Weeks’ heart, she said.
“It’s a desperate feeling to be a mom and know that you’re putting your babies to bed and there could be a fire at any moment,” Stodghill-Weeks said. “My heart just hurts for these mothers and children.”
Stodghill-Weeks said she is meeting with the mayor, the Grant County Health Department, building commissioner Jerry Foustnight, members of the area planning commission and city council president Brian Cowgill on Jan. 24 to discuss next steps.
Stodghill-Weeks asks renters who are experiencing similar issues to reach out to her at 765-506-6761 or astodghillweeks @cityofmarion.in.gov, before the meeting. She requests that renters share their address and any photos of the issues.
“We need to do this and do this now,” Stodghill-Weeks said.
