Grant County Council still has unanswered questions about what Phase 2 of the central dispatch project will cost and tabled a decision on a proposed income tax increase to fund it Wednesday.
Residents would pay $1 for every $1,000 of taxable income if the proposed 0.1 percent public safety access point (PSAP) tax is enacted. The tax would raise the county’s overall income tax rate to 2.65 percent and would generate approximately $1.233 million annually to be used exclusively for public safety needs, according to officials.
The proposed tax would help fund the estimated $3.7 million Phase 2, which would include the construction of three radio towers and other equipment to provide significantly better and more reliable coverage to first responders throughout the county. County officials are also considering combining Phase 2 in a bond issue with an estimated $2 million project to further renovate the Salin Bank building where central dispatch and EMA are now located, including needed roof and HVAC repairs.
Auditor Jim McWhirt provided estimates subject to change due to interest rates that stated the $5.7 million bond would translate to approximately $648,000 annual payments for a 10-year bond or approximately $1.2 million annual payments for a 5-year bond.
During a public hearing regarding the tax increase proposal, EMA Director Bob Jackson gave council an overview of radio tower and communication issues. He said the county has been a good steward of the more than 30-year-old current tower system and equipment, stretching well past its expected useful lifespan, but issues now occur that sometimes render communications ineffective.
“A lot of people are doing a lot of things to do right by the taxpayers,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the towers’ top benefit would be improved public safety and service to the community, but he noted the updated system could also potentially help lower the county’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) ratings. Lower ISO ratings could possibly mean lower insurance rates for businesses and homeowners throughout the county, he said.
Gary Bates of Pyramid Consultants, the county’s project managers for the project, said the estimated $3.7 million cost includes about $300,000 apiece for the three towers, generators and compound; $1.95 million for bridge equipment such as antennas, racks, system architecture and switches; and other miscellaneous costs such as design and engineering, field inspections, FAA and FCC costs.
Commissioner Mark Bardsley said the county could maybe also receive CARES Act reimbursement for $200,000 per tower for a total savings of $600,000 if the project is set in motion and purchases are made before the end of the year. He said he thinks the income tax increase is the right way to fund the project because it will share the load with the whole county compared to a debt service bond issue that will increase property taxes unevenly due to circuit breaker tax caps.
Council President Shane Middlesworth asked if the county could potentially recoup some money through leasing space on the towers, and Bardsley said there have already been inquiries from cell companies and that could be an option. Councilman Jonathan Perez said the Town of Upland receives $2,500 per month to rent space to AT&T, so the revenue would be a bonus but should not make or break the project.
Public Safety Communications Director Michael Clayton said the system is at the end of its life and has already begun to need repairs, so if the county does not move forward with the new towers it will have to continue to pour more money into keeping outdated towers functional. He said the dispatch center not having communication with first responders in the field can be a matter of life and death and needs to be remedied.
“It’s a scary feeling to not have contact ... if they don’t have (communication), we are setting them up to fail,” he said.
County resident Clifford Sneed spoke during the public hearing and said he is against a tax increase of any kind and believes the county made a mistake when initially purchasing the Salin Bank building and going down the road of central dispatch.
“I think we were misled from the very beginning because it started out we needed a central dispatch and it’s going to save us money. Well it’s fallen into the same category as this wonderful detention center we got back here,” he said. “I sat in on when that was started. That was going to save us money. All it’s done is cost us the whole life it was here.”
Sneed said the tax increase would be especially hard for retirees living on fixed incomes.
“If you have any kind of taxable income you’re going to take part of it for this new tax that you’re considering,” he said. “I just can’t believe that I have to stand up here and listen to you guys talk about another tax increase.”
Resident Victoria Herring said she believes the fully completed central dispatch project will be a good thing for the community but does not believe the county’s poor planning and increased costs should be borne by taxpayers.
“If I was going to go build a new house I wouldn’t ask the contractor to kind of give me the prices as I go along and try to gain a progressive understanding of what’s going on as I go along,” she said. “I would get a price at the beginning and I would figure out how I was going to pay for it before I even started. And I wish that’s the process that we would’ve taken here.”
Volunteer firefighter and county IT employee Kevin Hicks said there are many times where he cannot receive fire dispatches on his pager because the current system is inadequate, and the new towers are a necessity.
“If I can’t get a dispatch for a heart attack, for a CPR run, that is an issue,” he said. “This system has been up and running since 1986. This is 2020. We need to get it fixed.”
Councilman Michael Conner said as the son of a retired police officer he is in favor of supporting first responders any way he can and he has heard no reasons why the project is a bad idea, but he does not believe a tax increase is the way to pay for it.
“I am absolutely dead set against it. When I first started running for this job I ran on a campaign of no taxes, no tax increases and my record is unblemished,” he said. “... I’m willing to consider other things to pay for it, but not PSAP.”
Councilman Mark Leming said seconds matter when in the midst of an emergency and the improved system will help save lives. He said while he doesn’t want to increase taxes, he believes paying $1 per $1,000 of taxable income is a “pretty fair price” for the better service.
“Our county is shrinking as far as the number of people goes, our businesses aren’t there like they used to be, so the ones that are left if we want to keep our same services, we’re going to pay more for that or we’re going to start reducing the people that work for us,” he said. “That’s pretty much factual.”
Leming said he could not promise anything, but if the PSAP was enacted he would look into reviewing the local option income tax and possibly lowering it to offset the increase at the next opportunity in July of 2021.
Councilman Mike Scott said he agrees the project is needed and admitted the Salin Bank purchase was not ideal but was the best option available at the time. He said personally he would be willing to bear the tax increase to keep all county resident safer, but he would like to exhaust all other funding avenues and use money the county has on hand before enacting PSAP.
Perez said even though the state at some point may require that counties enact PSAP taxes in order to be eligible for further grant funding, he also wants to see the project funded with current cash on hand.
“We’re all probably one wrongful death lawsuit from paying this money in another fashion anyway,” he said.
Middlesworth said he believes PSAP is the best option since using general fund surplus is risky, using debt service would raise property taxes unevenly and a lease-purchase agreement would be more costly and only cover the towers and not the building renovations.
McWhirt said the county was estimated to have a surplus of approximately $3.4 million to $3.6 million at the end of 2021 when Wednesday’s meeting began, but that number will be lower after council approved raises and other adjustments to the budget Wednesday. He advised against using the general fund surplus to pay for the annual bond payments because of the uncertainty of how the pandemic will affect future budgets.
“I wish we were making this decision after we’re through maybe this COVID uncertainty so to speak. I don’t know what ‘22 is going to look like,” he said. If I knew that, maybe I wouldn’t be as hesitant to give you my blessing.”
Outside of that uncertainty, McWhirt said in general it is his opinion that the county should not do the project at all if the tax is not put in place because it is unwise to use general fund operating balance to fund capital projects.
“I don’t want you to be in a position where when you come to budget to fund the staff you work with, that you employ to do the services of this county – I don’t want you to get to that point where you can’t fund it,” he said. I don’t want that to be your dilemma. I’d prefer to make sure we take care of capital needs from a source where capital is intended.”
Conner said the county’s surplus is healthy and 2020 is a “terrible year” to be talking about a tax increase even more so than other years due to COVID-19.
Middlesworth said in a sense “PSAP is inevitable” because there are nine years left on the current agreement between the county, Marion, Gas City and Jonesboro, and after that it is expected that a new funding mechanism like PSAP will fund the central dispatch operations or the contributions will have to be renegotiated.
Scott, Conner and Councilman Mike Roorbach advocated for paying for the project in a piecemeal fashion, using the healthy general fund surplus in the beginning and then enacting PSAP if and when it is absolutely necessary down the road. McWhirt said the general fund has seen a savings of approximately $200,000 from switching to central dispatch, and Scott said he would have no problem using an additional $400,000 or so from the general fund to make the 10-year annual bond payment.
McWhirt said he would not advise that route because of the uncertainty, and council attorney Phil Stephenson said it may be harder to get the bonds sold if there is not a dedicated and solid funding mechanism in place to pay them back.
Perez said the piecemeal approach means council will have to aim at a moving target and have the same discussion every year on if the time is right.
Councilman Frank Hix said council should protect the general fund because bills and the costs to pay employees will remain the same even if revenues decrease.
“I don’t like a new tax. I pay enough property tax anyway, but it’s going to cost me one way or another,” he said. “So if we’re going to pay for it one way or another, so it depends on if everybody pays in on it or a few. The few I wouldn’t really want to make mad. I’d rather have them all mad a little bit.”
A wrench was thrown in the discussion when a representative from Motorola, one of the vendors bidding to complete Phase 2, spoke and said the $3.7 million estimate is substantially higher than the estimates Motorola had provided.
Bates stated the council meeting was an inappropriate venue for Motorola to speak at and that the county’s technology board had opted to enter further contract negotiations with J&K Communications because it wasn’t pleased with Motorola’s offerings, so Motorola doesn’t have the info to make the claims of a lower price.
After hearing the county could potentially pay significantly less than $3.7 million, members said they needed hard numbers of what the project will cost before making a decision.
“In two meetings, each time the costs have increased,” Scott said. “I hear a guy say substantially less. I have a lot of doubts in my mind right now...I don’t know if this guy is right, but frankly right now I don’t know who is right.”
Bardsley said he was “holding his tongue” regarding the Motorola representative inserting himself in the meeting and stated the $3.7 million estimate is the highest possible estimate with contract negotiations with J&K ongoing.
“I’m very disappointed in the attitude and not reaching out to the commissioners and/or the policy board,” he said. “That is the conservative, this is the worst it’s going to cost us type number. Negotiations continue to go on and to say that someone has a lower number without the knowledge of the continued negotiations is a bit perplexing to me...I will continue to work with our consultant to get us the lowest possible number.”
Council voted 5-2 to table the decision on PSAP until the Oct. 21 meeting, although Bates said it is not likely that final numbers will be ready at that meeting either. Some members of the board said they would like to wait until the numbers are more finalized, but McWhirt cautioned that if the PSAP is not passed by Nov. 1, the county could not begin collecting the tax revenue until Jan. 1, 2022.
