The Marion City Council passed Appropriation Ordinance 6-2023 on Tuesday, which appropriated funds to pay for the lease of heating and cooling equipment in city buildings.
The bill for the heating and cooling equipment was due March 1 and was not paid on time due to some disagreement between the council and the mayor’s office about where the funds should come from. Originally, the $127,00 was going to be drawn from the Economic Development Income Tax (EDIT) fund, but some members of the council believed it was more appropriate to use the General fund for the expense.
