Marion City Council members continued to review guidelines for council’s standing committees during a Rules and Ordinance Committee meeting Tuesday night.
Councilman and committee chair Brad Luzadder had previously said there was little to no guidance in the city’s rules ordinance regarding council committees, so members have been working to lay out expectations and procedures for the committees.
On Tuesday, committee chairs submitted proposed language for the rules regarding each of their respective committees, and the members reviewed and discussed both individual committee rules and general rules applying to each committee.
Following a previously unwritten precedent, an updated rules proposal states most committees will consist of three council members, with the current council president also being a member and having full voting and participation rights of any committee whenever she or he chooses to.
Councilman Don Batchelor said while the president’s voting abilities could potentially help break a tie if one committee member is absent, the additional vote could also lead to a 2-2 deadlock and bring the committee to a halt.
Council attorney Martin Harker noted there is a difference between the number of members on a committee compared to the number required for a quorum, and the rules can dictate how committees would operate with certain numbers of members present. The proposed rules state there is no quorum requirement for standing committee meetings.
“If you do only have one person that shows up for a meeting, you can specify the consequences of that, meaning if you have a certain number of people here then perhaps something coming out of committee comes in the form of a motion, but if you don't have enough members to vote then it just comes out as a recommendation from the committee knowing that it was a committee of one,” Harker said. “...You can keep the mechanism in place to keep things moving forward in some fashion so attendance doesn't hamstring the entire operation.”
Luzadder said he would be against anything coming out of the committee to the full council without having at least two members voting. He said council and Harker will work to come up with language spelling out procedures if a committee comes into a 2-2 deadlock with the president’s vote, but he doesn’t recall stalemates ever happening during his time serving on council committees.
“To date I cannot think of any time in which a committee has not been able to move forward on an issue,” he said. “We normally always had a minimum of two members show.”
The proposed rules for all committees state that committee chair’s duties include setting each committee’s agenda, calling the meetings and presiding over them and providing a public comment period for matters within the purview of the committee or listed on the meeting agenda.
Several council members including Batchelor, Steve Henderson and Luzadder said public comments at committee meetings should follow the same procedure as city council meeting public comments, where members of the public must request to be placed on the agenda through the clerk’s office prior to the meeting unless there is a public hearing being held. This process allows the appropriate personnel (department heads, administration officials, etc.) to be present at the meeting to engage with the public and answer specific questions and also allows meetings to stay on topic of conducting city business, Luzadder said.
“People can come and can listen and we would love to have more people to do that,” he said. “I guess we could be like some of the other city boards or elected offices that sit and listen for 45 minutes to an hour and you say your peace but nobody says anything. I would much rather make sure that if someone’s coming to get help that we’re able to get them the help in which they need and getting on the agenda does give them that opportunity…”
Luzadder proposed to put into writing that all nine council members make up the budget committee, with that year’s council president serving as chair, as well as that all council members should have full access to the city’s financial records.
“The council should not have to fill out a Freedom of Information Act in which to receive budgetary information, especially since the council is the fiduciary body that is held responsible for the finances that are involved,” he said. “So I believe the council should stay hands on on that and the council should have every right to request and receive information and documentation.”
Council is set to review the current standing committee and general committee proposals and continue to work through the language of the updated rules regarding committees in the coming weeks. Luzadder said once standing committees are sorted out, his committee will then work to outline how standing subcommittees should operate.
The Rules and Ordinance committee plans to wait until after upcoming budget meetings to continue this process, according to Luzadder.
