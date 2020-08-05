After more than a month of back and forth, Mayor Jess Alumbaugh and his administration answered questions from Marion City Council regarding the financing of the Old YMCA lawsuit at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Each council member was given the opportunity to ask a first round of questions before subsequently being allowed to ask follow-up questions based on answers from other members.
President Deb Cain asked if the administration could provide specific accounting of the anonymous donations that helped fund the lawsuit, which she said went directly to law firm Ice Miller and never passed through city books. City attorney Tom Hunt said the donations should be reflected as credits on the expense reports given to council, and Alumbaugh said he would work with Ice Miller for an invoice specifically looking at the donations.
Controller Julie Flores told council that as of Tuesday, the city had spent $1,561,285.45 on the lawsuit. As the city awaits to see if the state Supreme Court will hear its appeal that the statute of limitations should not apply in the case, several council members including Cain, Robin Fouce and Don Batchelor asked the mayor if he had any cap in mind of a total amount that could be spent on the lawsuit.
Alumbaugh repeatedly told council that when talking with citizens in 2015 while running for his first term, people said the No. 1 priority was to pave streets and the No. 2 priority was to find out what happened with the Old YMCA project. He said last year the city paved about one-third of the city’s miles of roads, and he sees his re-election in 2019 as a mandate from Marion voters to continue to pursue the lawsuit.
“Justice doesn’t always come cheap, so I didn't put a cap on it. I’m not sure where it’s going to go,” he said. “Right now there’s going to be $10,000 to $15,000 to go into this Indiana Supreme Court (appeal). If they say no, that’s it. It’s over and done.”
Cain said while she supported the lawsuit originally, her position has changed. Now that two courts have ruled the statute of limitations is up and now that she has looked into depositions, it is her opinion even if the city gets its day in court it will be unlikely to win the case. Because of that, she said she is against additional money being spent on the suit.
“I’m concerned, I’m at pause. It’s costing $1.6 million in a city budget that you have constantly said we don't have the funds, we don’t have the funds,” Cain said.
Alumbaugh said the city has improved its financial health and is getting stronger each year while still pursuing the lawsuit, and Cain countered, saying the budget could have been $1.6 million stronger if the lawsuit was not pursued.
“We feel it's worth pursuing, and that’s an administration’s call. Once the budget’s set, I make the decision of how it gets spent,” Alumbaugh said. “If we need to come back to you for more money, we have to go through you guys saying, 'hey we need some help to move funds for us.'”
Councilman Brian Cowgill asked how it was determined that the majority of the lawsuit funding would be paid with Economic Development Income Tax (EDIT) Fund and Rainy Day Fund monies. Alumbaugh said Flores advised which funds the lawsuit should be paid from. He said the EDIT fund is the miscellaneous fund that day-to-day operations expenses are paid from, so the majority of the expenses were paid with it.
“I just don’t know if a lawsuit justifies a rainy day. To me a rainy day thing is the pandemic going on right now...” Cowgill said. “I just don’t think that the Rainy Day Fund was the fund to take money out of, no more than the EDIT.”
Cowgill asked what the mayor’s hoped outcome was while continuing to pursue the case, whether financially or otherwise.
Alumbaugh said his hope is that the city can have its day in court and present the facts of wrongdoing that occurred, with ultimately a jury ruling in its favor and potentially a judge determining a financial amount to be awarded to the city. He noted the facts of the case have never been argued due to the court's ruling that said the statute of limitations have expired.
Beyond a financial “return on investment” of the lawsuit, Alumbaugh said he wants justice to be served and for those who committed wrongdoing to be held accountable.
The mayor said he also hopes that through this lawsuit Indiana will adopt a policy called adverse domination, which would essentially state the statute of limitations on any wrongdoing would not begin until the people who committed the offenses are out of control of an organization. In this case, it would mean the statute of limitations would not begin until a mayor or other city official was out of office if they committed wrongdoing.
“Their expectation is that the mayor or somebody working for the mayor should have blown the whistle and said there's some things going on here we don't think is going on right,” Alumbaugh said. “That’s an unreasonable expectation, and that’s why the amicus attorneys sided with us to take it to the Supreme Court said that’s absolutely right, that’s not how a real government works, that’s not a real life way of government.”
Hunt noted while the Supreme Court only takes up a small handful of cases presented to them, the court will look specifically for cases that will have a broad range impact on the state. With the adverse domination argument, the city’s appeal would apply to every municipality, he said.
“It had to be attractive enough to grab their attention and that’s how we settled on this adverse domination aspect because it does affect the day to day operations of cities across the state. If someone in control of a city can do wrong and not be held accountable for it and have the statute of limitations run while they’re still in office, you’re encouraging this behavior,” he said. “That’s a real problem, and so the folks at Ice Miller framed our issue in that context.”
The mayor said he has not heard from any constituents saying he should cut his losses and end his pursuit of the lawsuit, but council members including Fouce said several citizens have expressed that sentiment. Fouce asked Alumbaugh what she should tell constituents asking why so much money is being spent on a lawsuit when the money could help taxpayers in other ways.
“Tell them there’s a lot of people out there that realized it wasn’t going to be cheap to pursue justice because we never want this to be allowed to happen again,” he said. “If we don’t do that, Robin, what stops somebody else?”
Councilman Jim Brunner asked what the current status of the appeal is and what a timeline might look like when the case would be complete. Hunt said both the city and the lawsuit’s defendants have filed briefs and responses to the Supreme Court, and he expects to hear whether it will take up the case by Labor Day.
If the Supreme Court takes the case and rules in favor of the city after oral arguments, the case would go back to a trial court, but if the Supreme Court does not take up the case or rules against the city when taking up the case, the lawsuit will essentially be over, Hunt said. A potential jury trial could take six to nine months to begin based on court schedules, he noted.
Councilman Steve Henderson said he disagreed with the mayor’s assessment that the city has done all it can to pave roads, noting there are $1 million matching grants from the state that the administration hasn’t pursued while simultaneously spending money on the lawsuit. He said it was “disturbing” that city council raised the Local Option Income Tax (LOIT) by $1.4 million last year and it appears the citizens aren’t getting a return on their investment due to lawsuit spending.
“We went on and raised the LOIT so you could spend the money on this lawsuit,” he said. “That’s your choice, not our choice, but I wonder how the taxpayers that are skimping by having to pay this extra tax that we put on them knowing it’s not going toward the roads or whatever.”
Henderson asked if the mayor had a guess of how much the lawsuit could additionally cost if it went to trial following the Supreme Court ruling in its favor. Alumbaugh said he had no guess because it is unknown at this point, but there could potentially be very little additionally spent if the Supreme Court denies the appeal.
“I just want you to know where I’m coming from because I look at it from a money standpoint,” Henderson said of the upcoming budget season. “We need every dime we can get and any place we can find it we need to look. If we can flip rocks up and look under them or whatever, we need to do that.”
Councilman Don Batchelor asked if the mayor anticipated coming to council for an additional appropriation to pay for the lawsuit, and Alumbaugh said it depends on how the case plays out.
“Yeah we’d have to have that discussion. My sense is based on this conversation today that you’re probably not going to want to do it anyway as a council,” Alumbaugh said.
Councilman Mike Cline asked where additional financing for new legal fees moving forward would come from, and Alumbaugh said the plan is for expenses from the lawsuit to be paid with EDIT funds.
Councilman Brad Luzadder asked if departments have lacked in equipment due to the city pursuing the lawsuit.
“When you say lacking equipment, I’d love to have all new vehicles. Certainly that would be great, but there again the lawsuit was something I think is very important,” Alumbaugh said.
Luzadder asked if the mayor believed he had “enough money” to continue the lawsuit without hurting other departments.
“I need to make sure you’re going to have the money you need in which to run the city but I also have to know we spent $1.5 million that we weren’t planning on spending that wasn’t really done for the citizens,” Luzadder said. “We’re in an idealistic lawsuit, either it is or it isn’t.”
Alumbaugh repeated that the city has continued to improve financially over his tenure as mayor while still pursuing the lawsuit.
Cain asked if the administration would be willing to discuss the facts of the case if the Supreme Court denies the appeal and they don’t get a day in court, and Alumbaugh said he would share what he has found with council once the lawsuit is over.
Both council and the administration said the other side could do a better job of communication, with council saying it didn’t want to have to hear what’s going on with the case from the media and the administration saying it would prefer a phone call rather than a subpoena to find a time to meet with council. Several members from both sides said that lack of communication “goes both ways” and said they hope there can be better communication between the two branches of government in the future.
Following the question and answer session, council attorney Martin Harker asked Hunt if he planned to respond to a July 17 letter listing council’s conditions for the administration not meeting until Aug. 4.
Specifically mentioning a request for Hunt to provide council with the vacation schedules of Alumbaugh, himself, Flores and Chief of Staff Mike Flynn for the rest of the year, Hunt said he chose not to respond to the letter because the requests were “inappropriate and not supported by the law.”
“My point is next time this happens, call us, don’t have him send a scorched earth letter,” Hunt said to Cain. “That isn't how reasonable lawyers deal with each other. I have practiced law in this community for almost 50 years and I have never sent a letter like this.”
Harker and Cain said they asked for the vacation days so council could better schedule meetings and avoid conflicts, but Hunt said they could’ve called the administration to work out a day instead.
“You’re not going to get our vacation because we don't have an obligation to clear them with you,” he said. “All you have to do is call and ask if we’re available and we’ll set a date that’s convenient for all of us.”
Council also conditioned the meeting with the administration agreeing to a proposed budget hearing schedule. Flores asked if the hearings could be pushed back to begin after her annual meeting with the Department of Local Government and Finance on Aug. 20.
Cain said council would be agreeable to have budget hearings on Aug. 24, 25, 27 and 31 and Sept. 1 and will discuss it further at the next meeting.
Cain asked Alumbaugh if a proposal for him to attend the first council meeting of every month and for Flynn to attend the second meeting each month was agreeable, and Alumbaugh said he would attend as much as possible when he can. He noted there are some family issues occurring right now that prevent him from being at more meetings.
Alumbaugh said he would also talk with his department heads about trying to set up a regular schedule of them appearing before council twice a year on a rolling basis, as well as providing minutes of administration and department head meetings to council.
