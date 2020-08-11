City of Marion officials are considering financing for and a possible expansion of a planned $500,000 solar energy project at the Marion Municipal Airport.
At a special city council meeting last week, representatives from the airport board of commissioners and vendor Johnson Melloh Solutions (JMS) presented the current status of the project to council members.
Jordan Ashley, administrator with the airport, told council JMS had been selected to move forward with the project following a request for quote process after former airport high school intern and current Purdue University student Emma Jacobs proposed the airport look into solar energy.
“Emma thought solar power is a wonderful and clean energy source, so she reached out to Corey (Harper of JMS),” Ashley said. “She drove this project throughout the last year.”
Harper said Jacobs reached out after seeing some of JMS’s other projects at neighboring schools like Madison-Grant and was instrumental in doing research and getting the ball rolling for the project.
JMS co-founder and partner Kurt Schneider said solar arrays are at a much higher demand now for municipalities compared to when his company got into the business more than a decade ago because utility costs have continued to rise, interest rates are very low and municipalities have fixed budgets that cannot keep up with ever-increasing utility rates. He noted the cost of a 260-watt solar panel has also dropped from about $2.50 per watt to around 50 cents per watt, making solar projects more financially viable.
“There obviously is an environmental benefit to reducing your carbon footprint, but the price of solar has gotten so low that even in the Midwest the economics of it, that’s the green that people are looking at,” Harper said. “It’s not the environment green, it’s the economics and it makes economic sense and it does have environmental impacts and improvements. It’s a win-win.”
After looking into the airport’s electricity usage, Harper said it was determined to be most cost effective to construct a solar array to supply energy to two of the airport’s 12 meters that account for the vast majority of its energy usage at a cost of approximately $400,000 to $500,000. The proposed solar array would be located directly next to the airport’s terminal building and parking lot, he said.
The project would also entail converting all of the airport to LED lightbulbs to improve energy efficiency, which would save a few hundred dollars in operational costs per year, Harper said.
According to Harper, the two meters the solar array would offset accounted for $20,420.64 out of the airport’s total $21,157 in energy expenses in 2019. He said over the last two years, the airport’s utility bills have increased approximately 20 percent while usage has only increased by about 2 percent.
Schneider noted the airport would still be on the Indiana Michigan Power grid in order to access power when the sun is not shining, but the solar energy will act as a credit on the airport’s bill.
“It’s a meter that goes both ways,” he said. “On a (sunny day), the airport is using 100 (kilowatts) but the solar is producing 200. It gives you 100 credit and then when power is being used by them when the sun’s not out it just goes the other way and at the end of the month you’ll see positives and negatives.”
Harper said there are several different financing options the airport board can go with to fund the project, but the goal and directive from the airport board is for the annual loan payment to be close to equaling out to the savings the solar panels will provide the airport. One option proposed would have approximate annual loan payments of about $26,000 for 19 years, which Harper said would save the airport about $77,000 over a 25-year span compared to current energy costs.
The solar panels have a lifespan of about 40-50 years, Schneider said, and JMS provides a 25-year warranty.
State statute does not consider loans for solar projects at airports as debt that counts against the city’s debt service or debt limits since the loan is paid back through the airport’s operational budget, Harper said.
Harper said while every municipality has a different attitude and relationship with tax increment financing (TIF), the airport could possibly utilize an existing TIF district’s funds even if it is not physically within the boundaries of the TIF district because the state deems transportation as an economic development tool.
Essentially, an agreement would be set up so that one of the city’s current TIF districts would loan the money to the airport up front as an interest-free loan, and the airport would make annual payments directly back to the TIF district, Harper said. He estimated the annual payment back to a TIF district would be around $14,000, and the airport would have a net savings of closer to $288,000 over 25 years by avoiding the interest and the fees involved with going through a traditional financial institution for financing.
Councilman Mike Cline asked how using TIF monies to fund the project would affect the current entities utilizing TIF districts in Marion, namely General Motors (GM) and Central Indiana Ethanol (CIE). Harper said any TIF district board would have to approve the loan agreement and would ultimately recoup all of its money by the loan payments from the airport, so any other TIF entities would not lose any money in the long term.
Ashley said if the airport was able to use no-interest TIF financing for the project, it could use the $10,000 to $11,000 a year savings to save up for upcoming airport improvement projects which are mandated by the FAA. He also noted that GM and CIE have both utilized the airport, so he believes they would see the value in financing the upgrades.
Council President Deb Cain said she is not opposed to utilizing TIF funds for the project, but she would want to ensure that it was done correctly and that the original TIF entities were not harmed by the project.
The airport and the city could also see economies of scale savings and an increased return on investment if it is decided to expand the solar project and energy efficiency improvements with LED bulbs to include other city properties like City Hall, fire stations and city parks, Schneider said. Other cities have begun with airport projects and expanded when they saw the cost savings, he said.
“We try to beautify the streets and the cities. Let’s talk about security, brightening the lights,” Schneider said. “Let’s not just talk energy, let’s talk community, making it brighter, a fresher type community and also safer.”
Harper said next steps will include a more formal process of the airport board and JMS reviewing financing options, including reaching out to the TIF district boards to gauge interest. Ultimately, the airport board will need to approve the project and the financing for it which would need city council’s final approval as well before work began on the project.
