City of Marion Common Council has been tasked with collaborating with Mayor Jess Alumbaugh to allocate funds received from the federal government.
The city of Marion has received financial support from the federal government for COVID expenses through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Safety Act (CARES) that may be spent to aid industries and individuals affected by COVID.
The CARES Act funds were required to be used by Dec. 31, 2020, so there is no longer a budget for the money received from the federal government to spend in the city. The total amount of CARES Act funds received by the city was $909,950, which has now been depleted due to the time limit according to the City Controller Julie Flores.
At least $3,000 was utilized for the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE), thermometers and construction of protective areas for the Parks Department, about $11,000 was utilized for Police and Fire Department overtime, nearly $35,000 was used to purchase protective supplies for the Police and Fire Department and City Hall, around $1,000 was used for improvements of teleworking capabilities, approximately $34,500 was utilized for medical response vehicles to transport PPE, at least $4,000 was used for protective supplies for the Police and Fire Department, and about $34,500 was utilized for Police and Fire overtime.
This spending totaled $123,010.34 from the CARES Act, according to Flores. The remaining funds were utilized for Police and Fire Department payrolls, which totalled $786,939.25, Flores said.
Council proposed hazard pay to be included in the CARES Act spending, which surrounding city councils and mayors were collaborating to pass, but the hazard pay proposal was vetoed by Mayor Alumbaugh and sustained by the council.
“There was an effort to give, essentially, hazard pay to police and firefighters and I think transportation workers, which in itself is not a bad idea but it is not permissible under the CARES Act,” said Councilman Mike Cline. “The council asked for it, the Mayor vetoed it and the council sustained the veto because it didn’t have enough votes to override it.”
Council President Deborah Cain believes that the funds should have been used for more specific projects, such as aiding those working from home, rather than placed entirely in payroll as the reimbursement was already in the budget.
“What it should have been used for was equipment for first responders. We had staff that had to stay home and work,” said Cain. “We just had that discussion in the budget hearing with Chief Flynn that he said that they need more laptops for the department as they work from home. That is something this CARES Act should’ve been used for.”
According to Cline, the payroll funds were recently appropriated for raises, but it was not presented to the council as hazard pay.
Mayor Jess Alumbaugh was the authorized representative for the spending of the CARES Act funds and allocated the money as he saw fit.
Mayor Alumbaugh focused rather on city improvements through the purchase of picnic tables, playground cleaning equipment, overtime pay, transportation services and more while the council seemed to focus more on the emergency workers specifically, pushing for hazard pay and new protective materials such as masks for the fire department according to Cain.
While Mayor Jess Alumbaugh was the authorized representative for the spending of the CARES Act fund, the ARPA fund must be approved and appropriated by the city council for spending.
ARPA funds have not yet been appropriated and spent, but the first installment of $3,152,913.46 was given to the city on July 26, 2021. The total funds will be deposited in July 2022, totalling $6,306,983.92, and no expenditures have been made yet according to Flores.
Council and the city must present their plans and data by Jan. 31, 2022, to fall within the guidelines of the act and to ensure proper spending and allocation according to Cain.
Beyond her passion for helping first-responders, Cain believes that the ARPA money should begin to address the blight that has affected Marion and many surrounding areas for quite awhile as the funds are meant to better the community and the citizens.
“There were no additional funds put into blight. There are no additional funds in the budget put toward blight. But, there’s funds somewhere used to pay on a lawsuit that I don’t see quality of life being improved for the citizens of Marion in winning this lawsuit,” said Cain. “That’s what we need to focus on, quality of life, and that’s what this ARP money is supposed to be.”
Mayor Alumbaugh was not available for comment and did not respond to media requests as of deadline Friday.
