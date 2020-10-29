The Marion City Council budget committee met Tuesday to discuss administration spending and how to have more oversight on the matter.

The meeting took place in the midst of an ongoing disagreement between members of the council and city administration over the manner in which city funds are spent. Several council members are seeking to have closer oversight on the spending in the city.

Council President Deborah Cain suggested putting caps on several city funds in which any administration spending in an amount over the set cap would need approval by the council.

Cain said that she had been in contact with the State Board of Accounts for advice and information of how to proceed with these potential restrictions.

Several different accounts were proposed as potentially being subject to a spending cap and closer oversight by the council, including the EDIT fund, the General Fund, the Rainy Day Fund and the Cumulative Capital Development Fund.

Cain compared the proposed spending caps to ones enacted in Muncie, with a similar goal of establishing oversight on city spending.

It would be possible for the council to amend any ordinances that were already in place regarding fund appropriations at the next regularly scheduled council meeting, but any new ordinances that were proposed must first be drafted and approved by the ordinance committee. The ordinances then must have at least two readings before being approved.

Cain said that from 2017-2020, the administration spent $484,000 from the Rainy Day Fund toward the ongoing lawsuit regarding the redevelopment of the Old YMCA, citing this as the root of her concern over the administration’s spending. Cain said it was used as a “slush fund.”

“The spending of quite a bit of money from that fund within three years time without our knowledge – We get the fund reports, but those fund reports, at least when I look at them, we don’t see the down and the dirty of the directive of the fund,” said Cain. “We just see the in and the out, without knowledge that this spending came from here and went towards the lawsuit.”

The committee brought forward a motion to add an amendment to require city council’s approval for all further expenditures in the Rainy Day Fund beyond the payment of bills. The motion was moved forward 4-1 with Mike Cline opposing; Cain, Brad Luzadder, Robin Fouce and Brian Cowgill voting in favor; and Gary Fordyce abstaining from voting. Steve Henderson had not arrived to the meeting at the time of the vote, and Jim Brunner and Don Batchelor were absent from the meeting.

This amendment capping Rainy Day Fund spending will still need approval by the full council at a council meeting before being enacted.

The committee also discussed expenditures from the EDIT Fund and local option income tax (LOIT) Fund. Cain said the previous city council recommended an increase in the LOIT to raise money to use for first responders, but that the money instead had been spent on the Old Y lawsuit and insurance payments.

After discussing how much the spending cap should be, the committee ultimately settled on a $5,000 cap following along with the same cap put in place by Muncie.

The committee voted 6-1 in separate motions to move forward ordinances that would cap spending in the LOIT and EDIT funds at $5,000. Cline was the lone dissenting vote on both ordinances.

The ordinance would require council’s approval for any expenditures over the $5,000 cap. The ordinance must first be drafted, reviewed by the ordinance committee, then given two public readings before the city council can approve it.

The committee discussed similar ordinances for expenditures from the General Fund, the Cigarette Tax Fund and the Cumulative Capital Development Fund but did not take any action to move proposals forward for capping those funds.

Mayor Jess Alumbaugh said Thursday he is seeking legal advice on the matter, with the intent of finding the best way to proceed.

“We’re looking at all of our options right now,” said Alumbaugh. “In fact, I had a meeting this morning with city attorney Tom Hunt. Whatever we do I want to make sure we do it with integrity and we follow state statutes, and right now we don’t believe that’s what this council is doing. We believe they’re stepping out of their lane and overstepping state statutes. But we’ll look at all of our options.”

Alumbaugh said he’s not sure of the intent behind the proposed caps.

“I don’t know what their motivation is to stop my ability to spend LOIT money or EDIT money at my discretion. They didn’t do that with my predecessor, and the only thing I can think of is they want to be able to hold money against the lawsuit that’s pending at the Old Y,” Alumbaugh said. “I don’t know what other motivation might be there, but we’re going to try to figure out what legal rights we have, and really most importantly, what is the way the state intended for this to operate. We’re going to try to get clarification and adhere to that.”

Alumbaugh said that one of the most important things he heard from community members at the time of his election was to find what happened with the Old Y project and to hold people accountable. He noted that on Nov. 19 the administration will be going before the Indiana Supreme Court to present their case that the statute of limitations should not have expired and that the city should get its day in court.

In a phone interview, Cline said he feels as though the council would be overstepping their boundaries trying to impose the cap and approval process.

“For me, it’s about separation of powers,” said Cline. “We passed the budget. The administration spends the money we told them they could spend. I do not think it is our job to micromanage the budget, the spending. That’s what the Board of Works can do.”

Though the current relationship with council members has been strained, Alumbaugh said he will continue to respect the council members’ positions because they are elected officials. He said he has found three council members have been easy to work with despite clashing on various issues, but the working relationship has been strained with other members.

“I think what the biggest struggle is, and I don’t know if these three [council members] agree with me on that, is I think some of these council people don’t understand the separations of powers in legislation and administration,” he said. “I think that is where the biggest obstacle is.”