Local governing bodies are making the transition to vote centers this fall official, as plans for the change continue to come into clearer focus.
At Wednesday’s county council meeting, council approved a resolution approving Grant County as a vote center county. Vote centers are polling places that any Grant County registered voter can visit on Election Day to vote regardless of their home address.
According to the resolution, the county is designated as a vote center county pending the approval and filing of a vote center plan by the election board. Grant County Commissioners are scheduled to vote on a similar vote center authorization resolution at Monday’s regular meeting, according to the agenda.
Councilman Mike Roorbach, a member of the bipartisan committee working on the vote center transition, applauded county Clerk Pam Harris’s leadership through the process.
“It had to be a little bit of a sales job, but I think it’s the way to go,” he said. “I think we’re on the right track, and I want to thank you for all you’ve done.”
The 11 vote center locations currently planned are:
- Grant County Family YMCA, 123 Sutter Way, Marion, 46952
- Calvary Social Brethren Church, 304 N. Miller Ave., Marion, 46952
- St. Paul Baptist Church, 1204 W. 14th St., Marion, 46953
- Lakeview Wesleyan Church, 5316 S. Western Ave., Marion, 46953
- Eastview Wesleyan Church, 414 N. 10th St., Gas City, 46933
- Westview Wesleyan Church, 1300 W. Sixth St., Jonesboro, 46938
- “The Shelter” at Playacres Park, 300 E. Madison St., Fairmount, 46928
- Upland Community Church, 439 W. Berry Ave., Upland, 46989
- Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St., Sweetser, 46987
- Swayzee United Methodist Church, 306 S. Washington St., Swayzee, 46986
- United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 105 S. Second St., Van Buren, 46991
The Grant County Courthouse, 101 E. Fourth St. in Marion, will again serve as an early voting location weekdays during normal business hours beginning Oct. 6 through Monday, Nov. 2, the day before Election Day, according to Election Deputy Nancy Bryant. The courthouse will also be open Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for early voting, but the courthouse will not serve as an Election Day vote center location.
The vote center committee is also nailing down plans for one of the current proposed vote center locations to serve as an additional early voting location that would be open the same Saturdays as the courthouse and potentially additional weekday morning and evening hours, according to previous reports.
Harris, Bryant, the election board and the vote center committee are encouraging the public to attend a public meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at College Wesleyan Church, 200 E. 38th St., Marion, to ask questions and provide feedback on the current locations and overall vote center plan. The space will be large enough for social distancing practices to be followed, and the public can also access the meeting virtually, including the ability to ask questions, by visiting VoteGrantCounty.net and clicking on the link.
For more information on vote centers, visit VoteGrantCounty.net.
