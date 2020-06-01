An article in the May 30, 2020 edition of the Chronicle-Tribune about accomplishments at Marion High School contained an error. The story said Tristan Galeon was the only Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship winner, but there were actually two winners from Grant County. Lauren Belcher, from Oak Hill, also received the scholarship. The Chronicle-Tribune sincerely regrets the error. 

