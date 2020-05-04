In an article published May 2, 2020 in the Live Section about the upcoming release of a book called “Jesus in the 21st Century” the Chronicle-Tribune incorrectly stated that Dr. Dennis E. Hensley retired from Taylor University. Although the press release Mr. Hensley submitted stated he retired, an official statement from Taylor University published July 12, 2018 states that Mr. Hensley resigned while on suspension after the university “found significant and credible allegations of serious misconduct.” The Chronicle-Tribune regrets the error sincerely.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.