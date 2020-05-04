In an article published May 2, 2020 in the Live Section about the upcoming release of a book called “Jesus in the 21st Century” the Chronicle-Tribune incorrectly stated that Dr. Dennis E. Hensley retired from Taylor University. Although the press release Mr. Hensley submitted stated he retired, an official statement from Taylor University published July 12, 2018 states that Mr. Hensley resigned while on suspension after the university “found significant and credible allegations of serious misconduct.” The Chronicle-Tribune regrets the error sincerely.
