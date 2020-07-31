In an article published July 31, 2020 regarding Marion City Council's discussion of proposed rule changes, an editing error in the secondary headline led to an inaccuracy being published. The secondary headline read "Public comment to be limited to public hearings, councilman suggests," but it should have been written as "Public comment to be limited to public hearings and by request, councilman suggests." As the article explains, Mr. Luzadder said he thinks public comment should be allowed at public hearings and when citizens request to be placed on the agenda through the city clerk, which is the current system in place. The Chronicle-Tribune sincerely regrets the error.
