In an article published Aug. 7 in the Chronicle-Tribune titled "Tower location sparks controversy," a statement made by Ryan Richards was found to be false and misleading. Upon notice of the false statement, the Chronicle-Tribune has confirmed that Walnut Creek Golf Course owner and Indiana Eastern Wifi co-owner Randy Ballinger has never received a tax abatement benefiting himself or any of his businesses, according to Grant County Auditor's office records. The Chronicle-Tribune is committed to ensuring the public is aware of this false statement and provided with the facts.
