International Overdose Awareness Day is a chance to remember without stigma those who have passed, and offer support to those grieving the loss of a loved one.
In 2020 alone, 93,000 Americans died from a drug overdose.
To honor those lives, members of the Community Opioid Response Endeavour (CORE) team planted three Bur Oak Trees in Matter Park.
Sam Timmons, the community help worker with CORE, said she wanted to create a place for families to come and remember their loved ones.
Many families are not able to afford a traditional burial, and therefore do not have a burial site to visit, Timmons said.
“They don't have that place to go and sit and reflect and talk to them,” Timmons said. “I just thought it'd be a nice peaceful place where their children can play, and it gives them a place to breathe, mourn, laugh, cry, maybe scream. Something that's permanent for them.”
The location is significant to Timmons, who lost a son-in-law in an overdose three years ago.
“We had no idea he was using. We treated him like our own child,” Timmons said. “I didn't want to see anyone elses family go through what we have, and what my daughter still goes through three years later.”
Brian Belvins, a peer support specialist at CORE, prayed over the trees, which he saw as a symbol for the addiction recovery community.
“We're like the trees. The trees have to take root before they're going to grow,” Belvins said. “I just pray that these trees just get rooted deep and there's no wind or animal that will be able to knock them over, that these last till the end of our days and our grandchildren and their days.”
As a spiritual person, Belvins said the three trees also remind him of the Holy Trinity.
“There's a thriving community of like minded people that want to live a clean, sober, healthy lifestyle,” Belvins said. “There's hope, even when it seems like a hopeless situation. Light can overtake the darkness. It's ok to not be ok. The hardest thing to do sometimes is to ask for help.”
Timmons said she wishes more people knew that people who struggle with substance abuse disorder are not bad people.
“Families tend to think the drug is being chosen over them. They love us as much as they always did, it's just that they don't want you to see that part of them. It's a shame to them,” Timmons said. “Everyone makes mistakes. Everyone deserves a second chance.”
Contact CORE at 765-231-2111 to learn more about their services, including their free Narcan training.
