INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House of Representatives recently approved State Rep. Tony Cook’s (R-Cicero) bill that would hold deceitful businesses accountable for taking advantage of consumers by knowingly selling gift cards before shutting their doors.
Cook said some businesses will sell gift cards or certificates, close their doors, open a new business and leave consumers without a refund and little recourse. To help protect Hoosiers from falling victim to these scams, Cook’s bill would prohibit companies from listing expiration dates on gift cards except in certain circumstances, and require customer refunds if they close their doors.
