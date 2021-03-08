The Indiana House of Representatives recently advanced legislation that would prioritize access to broadband internet for schools, students and rural clinics, according to State Rep. Tony Cook (R-Cicero).
Cook, who voted in support of the bill, said quality access to broadband is still unavailable in many rural communities. Under this legislation, the Office of Rural and Community Affairs (OCRA) must consider deploying broadband to rural areas that are most in need when funding Next Level Connections grants. These grants are offered to providers and used to provide access to reliable and affordable broadband service to areas of the state needing service.
