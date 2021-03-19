Legislation to fully fund students attending school virtually due to COVID-19 could soon be law, according to State Rep. Tony Cook (R-Cicero).
Under current law, public schools receive 85% of tuition support per virtual student, which is defined as a child learning 50% or more of their instruction online. Cook said this legislation would provide 100% of the state's tuition support for students at public schools who have gone to virtual instruction for part or all of the 2020-2021 academic year, so long as those students weren't already learning virtually prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
