State Rep. Tony Cook (R-Cicero) was recently appointed to serve as chair of the House Statutory Ethics Committee.
Cook said this committee serves as an advisory board to lawmakers on questions relating to possible conflicts of interest, investigates allegations of misconduct of the House Code of Ethics and recommends disciplinary action. The committee helps maintain the public's trust, respect and confidence in the Indiana House.
