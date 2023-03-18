In a year and a half, Gas City will be home to the Gas City Music Center, an 1800-seat venue for music of all genres.
The City received millions in grant funding for the music center. The project has been in the works for over three years after a delay when prices for materials surged, but construction is underway and on track.
“We’re hoping in 18 months when the music center opens that we’ll have a few stoplights that would be added by INDOT and control the traffic that away,” Gas City Mayor Bill Rock said, “but we’re looking for some big things for that music center.”
From blues to country to rock to comedy shows, Rock hopes to see a wide variety of entertainment brought to the community and also anticipates growth to follow in the surrounding area.
“As you see this open, you will see things around it that will come into play that we don’t even have in our vision yet,” Rock said. “I mean, we know it’s going to be sit-down restaurants, we know it’s going to be some retail. …We reach out constantly every week to different [companies].”
The City has been in talks with several companies about the possibility of opening locations in Gas City. As larger projects such as the Gas City branch of Marion Health, the upcoming splash pad and outdoor fitness center at Turner Park or the Gas City Music Center are developed, Rock hopes to see significant growth in the community.
“We know once we get some things happening again this year and construction gets going, it excites not only us, it excites other people who come through and say, ‘what’s going on in this town?’” Rock said. “One day hopefully… you’ll be leaving Gas City and entering Upland, and you’ll never know you left Gas City.”
